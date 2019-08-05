Neha Dhupia reveals she breastfed daughter Mehr behind a tree, says ‘nursing rooms should be made mandatory’

bollywood

Actor Neha Dhupia has kick-started a campaign to raise awareness about breastfeeding and how a woman should have freedom to feed her baby. The actor has now revealed that she once had to go behind a tree to feed her daughter, Mehr.

Sharing her personal life experience in an interview to Mid-Day, Neha revealed, “Once when we were on an outdoor shoot, I had to go behind a tree to feed Mehr. The facility of nursing rooms should be made mandatory in public spaces. Often, mums quit breastfeeding soon after giving birth because they have to go to work. I would feed Mehr on set and fortunately, everyone around was so understanding.

Talking about her campaign, Neha added, “The next step is to reach out to fathers and hear their perspective. Eventually, there needs to be a change in mindset that makes women feel free to feed when they want and how they want.”

Neha had shared a video during the breastfeeding week, featuring her and daughter Mehr without revealing the baby’s face. The video begins with the birth date of Mehr ‘18-11-18’ written on a board and shows various glimpses of Neha kissing her, cuddling her, feeding her and putting her to bed.

Neha, who continues to breastfeed her daughter even today, says that she doesn’t understand why there is so much embarrassment around it and why mothers need to be apologetic about it. She also shared an incident when she breastfed Mehr in an airplane’s toilet. She opened up about how she announced to her co-passengers that she will be using the washroom for 15 minutes and sat in it wishing that the seat-belt sign does not go on until the little one was done with her feed.

Neha was last seen in Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela and in a short film segment in Lust Stories. She continues to shoot for reality TV show Rowdies.

