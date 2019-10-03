e-paper
War box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s action epic is biggest opener of 2019, their careers at Rs 50 cr

War box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action film is now the biggest opener of 2019, second only to Avengers: Endgame.

bollywood Updated: Oct 03, 2019 08:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
War box office collection day 1: Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan plays rivals in War.
         

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have proven once and for all that when it comes to Bollywood movies, two stars are always better than one. Their latest film, Siddharth Anand’s action epic War, has now become the biggest Hindi opener of 2019.

The film collected an impressive Rs 50 crore at the box office on its first day on Wednesday, according to a report in Box Office India. It is only beaten by Avengers: Endgame which collected Rs 53 crore on its first day this year.

The film is still second to last year’s Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan, by almost Rs 75 lakhs. Thugs collected Rs 50.75 crore on opening day and holds the record for best opening for a Hindi film, beaten only by Baahubali 2 and Avengers: Endgame.

 Also read: War movie review: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff drama is high on action, low on story

War also becomes the biggest opener of Hrithik and Tiger’s careers as well. The film is their first collaboration on the silver screen. Hrithik and Anand’s previous film, Bang Bang, opened to Rs 27 crore, while Tiger’s Baaghi 2 debuted with Rs 25 crore.

The BOI report says War could have collected Rs 55 crore on first day had there been no competition from other released of the week--Hollywood film Joker and Telugu film Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy. While Joker collected Rs 5.7 crore on Sunday, Sye Raa (Hindi version) managed Rs 1.5 crore.

Upon the film’s release, Hrithik and Tiger urged the audiences not to spoil the movie for others. The duo, who play mentor and protege at loggerheads in the film, said they have made War with a lot of “blood, sweat and love” and it is something that should be enjoyed on the big screen.

“Hi guys! I have a personal request to make. We have made ‘War’ with a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and love. Please protect our spoilers when you see the film because it will immensely add to everyone’s movie watching experience. Trusting you all with this,” Hrithik tweeted on Tuesday.Tiger had a similar message to convey.

“Hey guys! Spoilers are never fun and it impacts movie watching experience and business. We have all worked really hard to make ‘War’ a big screen experience and I request you to protect our film, our work. Protect our spoilers and please give us lots of love,” he tweeted.Produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 08:58 IST

Bollywood News