Did Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan discuss who got more punches in War? Tiger says ‘There was no ego’

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:35 IST

Recently, a news report in The Wall Street Journal had revealed that the stars of Hobbs and Shaw--Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson--had contract demands on who would suffer how many punches, kicks and defeats through the film. Neither wanted to be shown as the inferior fighter or the definitive loser.

Closer home, two of the country’s biggest action stars--Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan--are teaming up for the first time for action film War. But Tiger said they had no ego issues between them. “Between Hrithik and I there was no ego. First of all there is an admiration. Me, of course, I worship him and he is very kind to me as well. So we had no ego. It was like we wanted to do what was best for the film and was best for our characters,” Tiger told Hindustan Times over a telephonic conversation.

This is the first time Tiger will be seen sharing the big screen with another star. He has previously starred in films like Baaghi 1, Baaghi 2 and Heropanti. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Rambo.

Tiger isn’t afraid of being stereotyped. “It’s sort of my blessing and my curse that I have created some sort of identity so young in my career. But I think it is a blessing because in an industry where there’s so much competition, so how does one stand out? So I think it’s essential to have an identity to differentiate us from others,” he said.

But does that mean he would always making his decisions keeping his fans in mind? “I am very loyal to my audiences. Whatever little I have achieved today, I don’t credit myself. I credit my audience and my supporters,” he said.

After War’s release on October 2, Tiger would soon begin work on his next project, Baaghi 3, another action film on his list. The makers recently announced that after Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani, Manikarnika actor Ankita Lokhande will star opposite the actor.

“The story is absolutely new, the characters are new and Ankita has joined our cast as well. She is a fantastic actress and she has got great energy and she is very positive person,” he said.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 17:31 IST