War first reaction is out: ‘Hrithik Roshan is life and soul of movie, Tiger Shroff holds his own’

Oct 01, 2019

A day before the film’s release, the first reaction to Siddharth Anand’s War is out. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead, war is an action film.

UAE’s censor board member and entertainment journalist Umair Sandhu tweeted a glowing reaction to the film. “First Review War from Overseas Censor Board ! If you are looking high-octane action scenes, sleek visuals, Rocking music and if you love masala movies, then War should definitely be your pick for this extended weekend. #HrithikvsTiger will BLOW you (away),” he wrote in his first tweet. He gave the film 4.5 stars out of 5 and added, “#HrithikRoshan transforms into a meat (mean) machine with WAR, the actor makes you wonder, is there anything he can’t do? He’s the life and soul of the movie. Tiger Shroff holds his own especially when in face-offs with Hrithik.”

“War is Siddharth Anand’s finest effort so far.The execution of the subject is such, you just can’t help get transported to a world of make-believe.Action sequences as also the stunts do complete justice to the genre & the Indian audiences are bound to gasp with disbelief,” he added. “Hrithik Roshan makes absolutely no mistakes in getting his act together. There’s no denying the fact that he plays the perfect Bollywood hero in this film,who can dance effortlessly, fight in style and charm the audiences.”

War chronicles the story of an Indian soldier, Khalid (Tiger), who is assigned to eliminate a senior agent and his mentor Kabir (Hrithik) who has gone rogue. In an earlier interview, Siddharth told PTI, he would have scrapped the film had Tiger not come on board.

The 29-year-old actor said, coming from the director it was a “huge compliment”. “He’s helped me through and through the film. If it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t have been able to stand in front of Hrithik sir. He held my hand and I’m thankful to him and producer Aditya Chopra for presenting me in such a different light. A huge thanks to Hrithik sir as well. He has been a sort of mentor to me even off screen,” he said.

Tiger said the audience should expect the unexpected from the film, which is slated to be released on October 2. The actor promised “three times the action on a bigger canvas” that would see his character fight for a “bigger cause”.

Oct 01, 2019