Kapil Sharma transforms into Navjot Singh Sidhu, takes a dig at Archana Puran Singh. Watch video

Kapil Sharma has shared a candid video on Instagram, which shows him dressed as former guest Navjot Singh Sidhu. He even had a few lines on the ready for current judge Archana Puran Singh.

tv Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kapil Sharma dressed as former The Kapil Sharma Show judge Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Kapil Sharma dressed as former The Kapil Sharma Show judge Navjot Singh Sidhu.
         

Kapil Sharma, host of his weekly comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, dressed up as former permanent guest Navjot Singh Sidhu and shares a special joke in his trademark style. His target was the present incumbent, Archana Puran Singh

Wearing a blue turban with an orange kurta and a blue jacket, Kapil recites a few lines for current guest Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Sidhu on the show after his controversial exit. Kapil says in the video, “Mohtarma Archana tumhare liye do line kahna chahta hai: Mera ladka, mera ladka, main hu uska baap. Bhai meri kursi chheen li tumne, tumko lagega paap.” He posted it with the caption, “Jus for #fun guys #navjotsinghsidhu @archanapuransingh #comedy #fun #laughter #thekapilsharmashow #tkss.”

 

While there would be many who miss Sidhu on the show, the fans were not short of praise for Kapil at all. A fan wrote, “Kapil paaji rocks.....thoko taali.” Another hailed him saying, “Are gajb pajiiii.”

Commenting on her bonding with other cast members on the show, Archana had once told Hindustan Times in an interview, “They don’t dare to pull my leg off camera even though I have a very informal bond with them. But on camera, they cross all limits. Their aim is to make you laugh so they take complete liberty.”

Also read: War box office prediction: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film may open at massive Rs 45 cr, earns Rs 25 cr in advance sales

Sidhu was removed from the show in the wake of his controversial statement post the Pulwama terror attack. He had said at an event, “For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?”

On replacing Sidhu as a permanent guest on the show, Archana had said, “We are two very different individuals. He has earned a name for himself and so have I. Our personalities are very different and both of us are happy in our own space. It’s just a coincidence that I am here and he is not and it goes on like that in our industry. Aaj main hu jaha, kal koi aur tha, ye bhi ek daur hai, wo bhi ek daur tha.”

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 18:12 IST

TV News