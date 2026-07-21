Chances of rain up to 100mm today, tomorrow, MeT issues orange alert in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Two pedestrians seen sharing an umbrella amid the downpour in Chandigarh on Monday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)

Met officials have warned residents of heavy rain up to 100 mm on Tuesday and Wednesday while issuing an orange alert for the two days. Orange is the second highest of the four-colour warning system that asks people to stay prepared.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) classifies heavy rain as 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in a day, while very heavy rain ranges from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm. On Monday, the city recorded 22.6 mm rain up to 5.30 pm.

According to IMD officials, the main monsoon system is yet to fully affect the city, but conditions have become favourable for it now. The monsoon axis has shifted to this region, while a monsoon trough and cyclonic circulation are expected to draw moisture from the Bay of Bengal.

Chances of rain will also continue on Thursday. With 236.8 mm rain recorded so far this season, IMD said the city is seeing a 33.9% rain deficit. The MeT considers the start of June for calculating the monsoon rain, and the late onset of the system in July has led to lower rains, officials said.

El Nino won’t affect city till month-end

The El Nino system, brewing in the Pacific Ocean, which leads to increased rainfall and flooding in parts of South America, East Africa, and the southern United States, while causing drought-like conditions in parts of South Asia, eastern and northern Australia, Indonesia, southern Africa, won’t affect the city till the end of month.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said that while El Nino conditions have formed, its effect is more visible in the second half of the monsoon months, i.e August and September.

Day temperature drops to lowest since May 30

The rain brought the temperatures down from 36°C on Sunday to 29.4°C on Monday, four degrees below normal. This is the lowest that the maximum has gone this month, and lowest since May 30 when it was 25.3°C. The minimum rose from 24°C on Sunday to 24.4°C on Monday, but was still a degree below normal.

Traffic snarls again

The rain also caused traffic snarls in parts of the city. A long traffic jam was witnessed around Sector 32 and 33 dividing roads, besides Vikas Marg and Dakshin Marg, especially during school closure hours in the afternoon. The chaos was further compounded by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former Punjab deputy chief minister chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s appearance at the Punjab Police Officers’ Institute (PPOI) in Sector 32 for SIT questioning in the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing and sacrilege cases. The situation worsened when schools in the vicinity – St Anne’s Convent School and Saupins School closed for the day.