NGT questions e-tempo proposal for horse waste management in Matheran

Pune: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Matheran Hill Station Municipal Council (MHSMC) to submit a comprehensive action plan within four weeks for horse waste management, observing that its proposal to introduce electric cargo vehicles (e-tempos) for collecting equine waste fails to address key environmental concerns flagged by an expert committee. The-main-market-in-Matheran-It-s-been-ruined-by-ugly-new-constructions-We-need-a-stronger-municipal-office-to-check-illegal-constructions-Photo-Courtesy-Sooni-Taraporevala

In an order dated July 18, the tribunal said the civic body’s proposal lacked crucial details on how horse dung would be transported, processed and scientifically disposed of, and did not explain how it would implement long-term recommendations such as reducing the horse population, relocating stables outside the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ), protecting water sources and carrying out environmental monitoring.

Horses remain the hill station’s primary mode of transport as conventional motor vehicles are prohibited in the eco-sensitive zone.

The directions came while hearing a petition filed by Sunil Ramchandra Shinde and another petitioner whose named is not mentioned, alleging that poor management of horse dung has polluted Matheran’s air, soil and water.

In an additional affidavit filed this month, the municipal council said it was implementing the Supreme Court’s directions to phase out hand-pulled carts and replace them with electric vehicles. It sought the tribunal’s permission to introduce e-tempos for transporting horse waste and goods, along with mechanised road-sweeping vehicles, arguing that the move would improve sanitation and reduce dependence on ponies used for commercial transport. According to the council, this would gradually bring down the horse population and the volume of horse dung generated, while horses would continue to carry tourists.

Before considering the proposal, the tribunal referred to the findings of an expert committee, which submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report on January 29. The report recommended a phased reduction in the horse population, relocation of stables outside the ESZ, zoning of horse movement, protection of water catchments and continuous environmental monitoring for three to five years.

Finding the council’s response inadequate, the tribunal directed it to file a fresh affidavit within four weeks detailing the entire waste management chain—from collection and transportation to treatment and disposal—and explaining how each recommendation of the expert committee would be implemented.

The tribunal also took on record a rejoinder filed by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) providing details of the experts involved in the matter.