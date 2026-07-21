UP Board plans to double quota for external admissions in classes 10 and 12

: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as the UP Board, is considering increasing the admission quota for ‘external’ students in classes 10 and 12 from 10 to 20 in its affiliated schools. If approved by the state government, the revised policy will apply to all 28,834 schools affiliated with the UP Board across Uttar Pradesh (For representation only)

External students are those seeking admission from other education boards or other states. The proposal was discussed during a recent workshop held at the UP Board headquarters. Principals of government, aided and private schools shared their views on the issue. Following the discussions, the Board sent a proposal to the state government seeking approval to increase the admission limit.

Under a government order issued on July 20, 2010, UP Board-affiliated schools are allowed to give direct admission to a maximum of 10 external students in classes 10 and 12. However, principals said during the workshop that the present limit is no longer sufficient.

School administrators said many families move to cities such as Prayagraj from different parts of the country. Their children often study under the CBSE or CISCE boards, but the limited number of affiliated schools makes it difficult to secure admission. As a result, many students seek admission to UP Board schools.

The principals said increasing the quota would help more eligible students get admission and strengthen the image of UP Board schools as accessible and inclusive institutions. They added that admissions would continue to be given only to students who meet the prescribed eligibility criteria.

UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said the proposal has been sent to the state government because of the increasing number of students from other boards seeking admission to UP Board schools.

Unlike the UP Board, CBSE and CISCE schools do not allow direct admission to students from other boards or states in classes 10 and 12. Such schools generally admit only those students who are transferring from schools affiliated with the same board. If approved by the state government, the revised policy will apply to all 28,834 schools affiliated with the UP Board across Uttar Pradesh.