Elle Beauty Awards 2019: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma stun in gown with thigh high slits, see all the red carpet action

It was one of the hottest evenings of the year as several Bollywood celebrities turned out in their most glamourous avatars at the Elle Beauty Awards held in Mumbai on Saturday. From Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma to Janhvi Kapoor, all the top actors sizzled in gowns with thigh-high slits at the event.

Kareena seems to have taken an inspiration from the recently held Emmy Awards, which saw several Hollywood actors walking the purple carpet in combinations of red and pink. The Udta Punjab actor sizzled in a two-shade gown with a slit at the centre. Janhvi Kapoor, too, stepped out in a bold look as she chose a bronze gown with a thigh-high slit for the evening.

Janhvi Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor at Elle Beauty Awards. ( Varinder Chawla )

Anushka Sharma also followed the trend by walking the red carpet in a pristine white lace gown with a high slit on the right. As the actor posted pictures of her look on Instagram, Deepika Padukone was among the first ones to react to the picture with heart eyes emojil.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday added glamour to the event in a little black dress with ankle length boots. The actor posted a fun video on Instagram and captioned it, “A dress so fun, just one boomerang isn’t enough.”

While Deepika Padukone skipped the event, husband and actor Ranveer Singh was at his stylish best in a black suit with a printed shirt and a big black hat. He posed on the red carpet with a stick as if impersonating legendary comedian Charlie Chaplin. Deepika did not take much time in trolling the actor and commented on his picture, “shouldn’t you have asked me before emptying my bottle of bronzer on your chest!?!?”

Radhika Madan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aahana Kumra at Elle Beauty Awards. ( Varinder Chawla )

Among others who attended the awards night were Radhika Madan, who sizzled in a strapless, corset black gown. Aahana Kumra chose an elaborate grey gown while Sobhita Dhulipala of Made In Heaven fame arrived in a short black and white dress with pink lace stockings.

