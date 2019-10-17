Karwa Chauth 2019: Amitabh Bachchan crops himself from pic to wish Jaya Bachchan, Anil Kapoor posts candid video

bollywood

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a candid post on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, for his wife Jaya Bachchan. He has posted a black-and-white picture featuring Jaya Bachchan and has cropped himself from the frame.

Sharing the cropped pic on Twitter, the Thugs of Hindostan actor wrote, “T 3520 - .. the better half .. !! quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen.” Jaya looks beautiful in the picture with a small bindi on her forehead and can be seen leaning on to a much taller Amitabh.

T 3520 - .. the better half .. !! 🌹

quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0Fivuw5cwY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2019

The fans of the couple were amazed by such a Karwa Chauth wish by the actor and dropped interesting comments on the post. A fan wrote, “Hahahhahaahha Must tweet hai.” Another wrote, “Today is the day.. it’s their day..” A fan reacted in a hilarious way, saying, “This happens when one is a Foot taller than the wife !! I know exactly how it feels.” One more user commented, “a good one to observe when you are enjoying your day of #KarwaChauth2019.”

Anil Kapoor also shared a touching but funny wish for his wife Sunita Kapoor. Sharing a video of him running on a racing track, he wrote, “All your love, prayers and fasting is making me run faster & keeping me healthy today and everyday! Happy karva chauth @kapoor.sunita.”

Sunita reacted to the post with a few kiss emojis. Anil’s daughter Rhea Kapoor’s boyfriend Karan Boolani dropped several bicep emojis while Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja wrote, “Wowwww!” Shanoo Shama also wrote, “That’s the most romantic post ever!!!!! Bless!” in the comments section.

Karwa Chauth is a day-long fast kept by women for long life of their husbands. A person doesn’t eat or drink water after sunrise and breaks fast only after worshipping the moon.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 12:13 IST