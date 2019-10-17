e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

Karwa Chauth 2019: Amitabh Bachchan crops himself from pic to wish Jaya Bachchan, Anil Kapoor posts candid video

Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor have shared candid posts on Karwa Chauth as their respective wives observe fast on the festival.

bollywood Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor wished their wives on Karwa Chauth.
Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor wished their wives on Karwa Chauth.
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a candid post on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, for his wife Jaya Bachchan. He has posted a black-and-white picture featuring Jaya Bachchan and has cropped himself from the frame.

Sharing the cropped pic on Twitter, the Thugs of Hindostan actor wrote, “T 3520 - .. the better half .. !! quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen.” Jaya looks beautiful in the picture with a small bindi on her forehead and can be seen leaning on to a much taller Amitabh.

 

The fans of the couple were amazed by such a Karwa Chauth wish by the actor and dropped interesting comments on the post. A fan wrote, “Hahahhahaahha Must tweet hai.” Another wrote, “Today is the day.. it’s their day..” A fan reacted in a hilarious way, saying, “This happens when one is a Foot taller than the wife !! I know exactly how it feels.” One more user commented, “a good one to observe when you are enjoying your day of #KarwaChauth2019.”

Anil Kapoor also shared a touching but funny wish for his wife Sunita Kapoor. Sharing a video of him running on a racing track, he wrote, “All your love, prayers and fasting is making me run faster & keeping me healthy today and everyday! Happy karva chauth @kapoor.sunita.”

 

Sunita reacted to the post with a few kiss emojis. Anil’s daughter Rhea Kapoor’s boyfriend Karan Boolani dropped several bicep emojis while Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja wrote, “Wowwww!” Shanoo Shama also wrote, “That’s the most romantic post ever!!!!! Bless!” in the comments section.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2019: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to celebrate festival for first time

Karwa Chauth is a day-long fast kept by women for long life of their husbands. A person doesn’t eat or drink water after sunrise and breaks fast only after worshipping the moon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 12:13 IST

tags
top news
‘Vehicles carrying school children to be exempt from odd-even’: Kejriwal
‘Vehicles carrying school children to be exempt from odd-even’: Kejriwal
‘If not Om, then what?’: Rajnath Singh jabs Rahul Gandhi on Rafale
‘If not Om, then what?’: Rajnath Singh jabs Rahul Gandhi on Rafale
At briefing for US lawmakers, a question on ‘Hindu music’ to indoctrinate in J&K
At briefing for US lawmakers, a question on ‘Hindu music’ to indoctrinate in J&K
FATF to rule on harsher sanctions for Pakistan by Friday
FATF to rule on harsher sanctions for Pakistan by Friday
‘Vituperative mudslingling’: Tharoor attacks Pak for raising Kashmir issue
‘Vituperative mudslingling’: Tharoor attacks Pak for raising Kashmir issue
Dalit woman is BJP’s choice in Muslim-dominated Haryana assembly seat
Dalit woman is BJP’s choice in Muslim-dominated Haryana assembly seat
Ayodhya dispute: A saga that shaped history nears end
Ayodhya dispute: A saga that shaped history nears end
Watch: Ayodhya dispute litigants’ lawyers react after SC reserves judgment
Watch: Ayodhya dispute litigants’ lawyers react after SC reserves judgment
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News