KBC 11: Madhubani’s Gautam Kumar Jha third crorepati on Amitabh Bachchan’s show, aims for Rs 7 cr

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:11 IST

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan may have found the first winner of Rs 7 crore of the ongoing eleventh season of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Gautam Kumar Jha may win the entire prize money on the show and the episode will soon be aired on Sony Entertainment channel. Gautam has reached the final question and only needs to answer the last question correctly in order to get Rs 7 crore on KBC 11.

Hailing from Madhubani in Bihar, Gautam is a senior section engineer with the Indian railways. Sharing a snippet from the final moment when he won the show, Sony Entertainment channel wrote on Instagram, “All it’ll take is just one right answer for Gautam to be this season’s first contestant to win the Jackpot amount of 7 Crore. Catch the gripping moment on #KBC11 this Tuesday & Wednesday at 9 PM.@amitabhbachchan.” The video credited Gautam’s wife for boosting his morale and getting him to the game show.

Currently posted in Adra, West Bengal, Gautam completed his M Tech from ISM Dhanbad and has worked as a bank manager with Canara Bank before he got the railways job.

KBC has seen two crorepatis this season -- Bihar’s Sanoj Raj and Maharashtra’s Babita Taide. An IAS aspirant, Sanoj gave up as he wasn’t sure of the answer to Rs 7 crore question. However, the guess he later took came out to be right. Babita Taide, a mid-day meal cook, also went home with Rs 1 crore.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 11:09 IST