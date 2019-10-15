e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

KBC 11: Madhubani’s Gautam Kumar Jha third crorepati on Amitabh Bachchan’s show, aims for Rs 7 cr

Hailing from Madhubani in Bihar, Gautam Kumar Jha has reached the final Rs 7 crore question on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11.

tv Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Gautam Kumar Jha has won Rs 1 crore on the show.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Gautam Kumar Jha has won Rs 1 crore on the show.
         

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan may have found the first winner of Rs 7 crore of the ongoing eleventh season of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Gautam Kumar Jha may win the entire prize money on the show and the episode will soon be aired on Sony Entertainment channel. Gautam has reached the final question and only needs to answer the last question correctly in order to get Rs 7 crore on KBC 11.

Hailing from Madhubani in Bihar, Gautam is a senior section engineer with the Indian railways. Sharing a snippet from the final moment when he won the show, Sony Entertainment channel wrote on Instagram, “All it’ll take is just one right answer for Gautam to be this season’s first contestant to win the Jackpot amount of 7 Crore. Catch the gripping moment on #KBC11 this Tuesday & Wednesday at 9 PM.@amitabhbachchan.” The video credited Gautam’s wife for boosting his morale and getting him to the game show.

 

Currently posted in Adra, West Bengal, Gautam completed his M Tech from ISM Dhanbad and has worked as a bank manager with Canara Bank before he got the railways job.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra claims Salman Khan supports wrong people, calls Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh ‘fake and annoying’

KBC has seen two crorepatis this season -- Bihar’s Sanoj Raj and Maharashtra’s Babita Taide. An IAS aspirant, Sanoj gave up as he wasn’t sure of the answer to Rs 7 crore question. However, the guess he later took came out to be right. Babita Taide, a mid-day meal cook, also went home with Rs 1 crore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 11:09 IST

tags
top news
Next war to be fought with indigenous weapons and we will win: Army chief
Next war to be fought with indigenous weapons and we will win: Army chief
‘Going into a tailspin’: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy
‘Going into a tailspin’: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy
Pakistan’s new tactic to counter India is to frame Indians for terror
Pakistan’s new tactic to counter India is to frame Indians for terror
‘I’m prepared to destroy its economy’: Trump orders sanctions on Turkey
‘I’m prepared to destroy its economy’: Trump orders sanctions on Turkey
Ghaziabad man kills wife after she allegedly said ‘it’s your last night’
Ghaziabad man kills wife after she allegedly said ‘it’s your last night’
Ex-PMC Bank chairman bought Rs 400-crore biz hotel in Amritsar
Ex-PMC Bank chairman bought Rs 400-crore biz hotel in Amritsar
Ganguly’s stern message to ICC - BCCI hasn’t received money it deserves
Ganguly’s stern message to ICC - BCCI hasn’t received money it deserves
South Korean popstar Sulli found dead; cops say she had severe depression
South Korean popstar Sulli found dead; cops say she had severe depression
trending topics
PakistanIndian ArmyKoena MitraSunny LeoneSourav GangulyDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyAPJ Abdul KalamPMC BankMohena Singh
don't miss
latest news
India News
TV News