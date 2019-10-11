e-paper
College girl from Jharkhand’s Palamu wins Rs 25 lakh in KBC

education Updated: Oct 11, 2019 09:03 IST

Hindustan Times, Ranchi
File (HT)
         

A 19-year-old college student from Jharkhand’s Palamu district has won Rs 25 lakh in famous TV show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The episode featuring Deep Jyoti was aired on Sony TV on Wednesday.

She correctly answered the question for winning Rs 25 lakh on Wednesday but decided to quit on not finding herself able to answer the next question for Rs 50 lakh. Later, she said that she decided to quit as she did not want to take risk of losing the hefty amount that she had already won.

Deep Jyoti, presently pursuing B. Sc at a local college and teaching at a part-time school, now wants to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. She said, “My dream is to become an IAS officer. I will use this money to prepare for the civil service.”

Elated over the win, she said, “The credit for this goes to my mother. She taught us (her sisters) to bravely fight poverty and adversities that came our way once my father left home in 2005 after suffering loss in business. He never returned.”

She further said, “Fortune has finally started favouring us. Good times are ahead for us. With money, we can now better handle our lives.” Unfortunately, the family had lost their only son in 2013.

Geeta Devi, 50, with tears in her eyes, celebrated her daughter’s success at her dilapidated kachcha residence near the main vegetable market in Daltonganj town.

She said, “I never thought that my daughter would win in this manner but I always believed in daughters’ ability to excel in life. They are in no way less capable than a son.”

Deep Jyoti passed the Class X examination in 2015 from the local Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. She then cleared the I.SC examination by scoring 86.4 percent marks in 2017 from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Simdega.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 09:03 IST

