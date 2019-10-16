e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Karwa Chauth 2019: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to celebrate festival for first time

Karwa Chauth 2019: From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, here is a look at all the Bollywood celebrities who are likely to celebrate Karwa Chauth for the first time this year.

bollywood Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth this year.
As everyone gears up for the annual celebrations of Karwa Chauth in India, Bollywood celebrities Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas are among those likely to celebrate festival for the first time.

Given the fascination with these stars, all eyes will be on the social media accounts of these celebs anticipating how they will celebrate the festival that cherishes the marital bond. Here’s a look at couples who are likely to be spotted celebrating the festival:

Deepika Padukoneand Ranveer Singh

Hindustantimes

One of the most talked-about celebrity couple in India is Deepika and Ranveer who tied the knot last year in November after dating for around four years. Deepika and Ranveer got married in November 2018, in a secret ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como and hosted grand receptions upon their return to India. Said to have begun dating while working on their first film together, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ramleela, the couple went on to feature together in four films. They will soon appear together in Kabir Khan’s 83.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Hindustantimes

Actor Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace last year. The couple tied the knot according to Christian and Hindu rituals and are likely to celebrate their first Karwa Chauth this year.

Nusrat Jehanand Nikhil Jain

Hindustantimes

Actor-turned MP Nusrat Jehan has stirred controversies ever since she decided to celebrate Hindu rituals after her marriage. Not deterred by online trolls slamming her for mehendi and chuda, Nusrat is expected to post pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations as well.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath

Hindustantimes

TV star Kapil Sharma got married last year to childhood sweetheart Ginni Chaitarth who is now expecting a child. The couple may also celebrate the festival, though Ginni may not fast on the occasion.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

Hindustantimes

Isha got married in a grand ceremony in 2018 and will celebrate her first Karwa Chauth this week.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani

Hindustantimes

Isha’s brother Akash Ambani also tied the knot earlier this year and Shloka will likely celebrate her first Karwa Chauth this week. The ceremonies building up to and following the grand wedding celebrations were quite an attraction.

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah

Hindustantimes

It was a surprise wedding when Pooja took to Instagram earlier this year in July and announced her wedding with Nawab Shah.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 11:24 IST

India News
Bollywood News