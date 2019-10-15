Mehendi Designs Karwa Chauth 2019: Best mehndi designs, photos and images this festive season

more-lifestyle

Karwa Chauth, a day when spouses express their love for each other is around the corner. It is mostly celebrated by married women to wish for their husband’s longevity and good health. Though with changing times, some men too participate in the festivities for their beloved wives.

The festival holds great significance for married women in Northern India. It is the norm for ladies to observe a fast from sunrise till moonrise and perform some important rituals before opening their fasts. Ladies culminate their fast by savouring the first bite of food their husbands serve them on the day.

But besides being a day full of rituals, Karwa Chauth is an occasion for women to dress to the nines and flaunt some ethnic wear. Days before the festival, the markets start buzzing with female shopkeepers scouting shops to buy the best attire for the day and also matching accessories to complement it.

The most important thing while dressing for the day is mehendi. Mehendi has been in use since ages and is said to be part of our culture and traditional practices. Be it married working women or homemakers. putting on mehendi is something we all cherish. Mehendi not only makes our hands look more attractive but also helps us keep our skin free from any infections. More often than not, women find excuses to put mehendi on their hands and Karwa Chauth is one such occasion for them.

This Karwa Chauth donning these mehendi designs will help stand out in festive wear:

