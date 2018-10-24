Karwa Chauth 2018: Significance, date and history

Karwa Chauth is a tradition according to which married women or those who are of marriageable age pray for the safety and long life of their husbands, fiances or preferred husbands. In states like Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana this practice is observed religiously. This year Karwa Chauth falls on October 27, 2018.

Women fast during Karwa Chauth and don’t even drink a glass of water post sunrise. It is only when the moon is spotted in the evening that they break their fast. When this happens, the husbands are supposed to feed the first morsel of food to their wives. The women spot the moon through a kitchen sieve called the chalni.

Significance and history behind Karva Chauth

Karwa Chauth dates back to the time of Mahabharata when Savitri had begged the god of death, Lord Yama, for her husband’s soul. According to another myth, when Arjuna had gone to the Nilgiris for meditation, Draupadi got worried since she didn’t know where he had disappeared and requested Lord Krishna’s help. He advised her to fast for the safety of Arjuna. Draupadi did so, and Arjuna came back in time.

Origin of the name

Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day of the Hindu luni-solar calendar. ‘Karwa’ means earthen pots used to store wheat and ‘chauth’ means the fourth day. Woman buy new earthen pots some days before the festival, and the pot is decorated with attractive designs and put new sweets and bangles inside them. Then they visit other woman and exchange their karvas.

Sargi

According to tradition, the mother-in-law presents a thali called sargi for the daughter-in-law, comprising eatables like sweets, dry fruits, coconut and gifts like saris.

There is a scientific reason why the sargi thali has these items in it. Sweets are considered auspicious to start the day with and fruits have high water content which keeps the women hydrated during their period of fasting. Fruits also help in keeping them full for a longer period of time.

After Sargi comes Baya, a gift given by the mother-in-law to her daughter-in-law to commemorate this special occasion, and the significance it holds in their lives.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 12:36 IST