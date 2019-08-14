Raksha Bandhan 2019: 10 mehndi designs you must try this festive season

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:04 IST

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebarted on August 15 this year. This day commemorates the bond between brother(s) and sister(s) and their everlasting love for each other. When a sister ties a rakhi around her brother’s wrist, he gives her his blessing and promises to protect her from all obstacles in life. The festival of Raksha Bandhan or the ‘bond of protection’ is all about the love brothers and sisters share. On this occasion, a girl or a woman puts a tilak on her brother’s forehead and ties a rakhi around his wrist in a ritual that reaffirms the bond and support of her brother(s).

Sisters wear ethnic new clothes on the occasion along with new bangles and also put mehndi to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Traditional mehndi designs have been the first choice for a while but some minimal and quirky designs are also becoming popular among women. Some go for customised designs while some try to keep it simple.



Here are 10 mehndi designs that you can try this Raksha Bandhan:







You can also go for mehndi tattoos and glitter stickers for the occasion in case you don’t have the time for a mehndi session. One can also mix and match the patterns. White and colourful henna art is also popular among millennials these days as the traditional henna might be quite traditional for some. A bunch of social media accounts across the world offer a variety of styles and designs in a range of materials and textures. Go explore!





Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 16:03 IST