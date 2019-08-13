Raksha Bandhan 2019: Best wishes, quotes, images, Facebook, Whatsapp status to share with your brother and sister

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:57 IST

The bond between brother and sister is unique and cannot be described by mere words. In India, Raksha Bandhan is that special day which is celebrated to commemorate this pious and strong bond of sibling love. It is observed on the last day of the Hindu Lunar calendar month of Sharavana. This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 15 and will be celebrated across India with fun and fervour.

In Sanskrit, the term Raksha Bandhan means, “the bond of protection, obligation, or care.” The festival of Rakhi is celebrated predominantly in Northern India wherein the days before Rakhi sisters buy rakhis, specially made for the occasion, for their brothers. Rakhis are colourful and come in various designs, which a sister ties on her brother’s hand.

Here are some Raksha Bandhan wishes and messages that you can share with your sibling and express how much you love them and care about them.

Dear Sister,

I will always be there for you whenever you need me. Sending you lots of love and good wishes! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

We disagree. We fight. We argue. But my love for you is eternal. Happy Raksha Bandhan to you dear sister.

I pray to God that our love for each other keeps growing year after year. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

You are my best friend who has always been there for me. I know that whenever I need you, you will always be there for me. Thank you for all the love, care and support! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

I have always confided in you and you have always given me the freedom to do so many amazing things in my life. Happy Raksha Bandhan Bhaiya!

You mean more to me than any words can express. The countless memories I have with you are something I always cherish and appreciate. I don’t know what I would do without you! Happy Raksha Bandhan.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I want to promise you my sister that no matter what happens I shall always stand by your side!

As the years go by, the love between a brother and sister multiplies with caring and sharing. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

On the occasion of Rakhi I want to send my love and best wishes to you. You have always been my best friend! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

I must have done something right that God blessed me with a brother like you. Happy Rakhi, Bhaiya!

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 14:56 IST