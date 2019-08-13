Raksha Bandhan 2019: Here’s what you can gift your sister

more-lifestyle

From all the childhood bickering to crazy mischief, and of course the never-ending love, it's time to celebrate the brother-sister bond this Raksha Bandhan. Though siblings can be at loggerheads on any other day, this occasion is a day when they pamper each other to the fullest.

Most sisters look forward to receiving gifts on the day, so make sure yours stands out from the rest.

This rakhi, don't just limit celebrations to the ritual of tying the sacred thread, take it a step forward by making your sister feel extra special.

While conventional gifting is still prevalent, many brothers are thinking out of the box these days.

Rijul Sharma, a student, thinks experiences matter more than material things, hence, he has thought of taking his sister for an adventure trip.

"Every time, just ahead of Raksha Bandhan, I literally go crazy searching for that appropriate gift which can bring that million-dollar smile on her face and which could be cherished by her in the time to come. Since my sister loves trekking and loves to explore places, so I have decided to head off with her on an adventurous trip to Manali," he said.

IT professional Shreyas Arya will be taking his sister to Singapore, a trip she has been waiting for.

"I still remember when we used to go out for holidays and enjoy ourselves together with family. So this Raksha Bandhan I have decided to take my sister to her dream destination place so that we can rebuild those lost faint childhood memories," Arya said with a beaming smile.

While travel is something most people love, a relaxing day at the salon to soother ones senses is another perfect gift. Vishu Arora thought just the same and ditched the age-old gifts to get his sister a full-day pampering session.

"This year, after a long brainstorming I have decided to gift my sister a full salon day. I see her so stressed out at work so I thought that if I gift her a completely relaxing day at a good salon, it would be a small token of love and affection. My little sister has always been there as my partner-in-crime in every mischief," said Arora, a student.

So all the brothers out there, put on your thinking caps so that you can put the brightest smile on your sister's face this Raksha Bandhan.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 18:11 IST