Raksha Bandhan 2019: 5 gifts brothers can present to their sisters

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 18:50 IST

From fighting endlessly to sharing your deepest insecurities, siblings always share an incomparable bond. Since your childhood to the time you become an adult and beyond, they are the ones who are always beside you- teasing, guiding and loving you all the way. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year to celebrate this special bond and honour the love that siblings have for each other. A sister ties a rakhi on her brother’s hand and the brother vows to protect them forever and also showers them with gifts.

For all the brothers, who want to present a memorable gift to their sisters this Raksha Bandhan, we have made a list of varied options which you can choose from to gift her. With Rakhi just round the corner, you better decide fast!

Bags - One of the most useful things that you can present to your sister is a nice, stylish bag. A wide range of options are available in this category from shoulder bags to sling or bag-packs which you can choose according to her taste.

Watch –A watch is always an elegant gift to give someone. According to your sister’s preference, you decide whether she would prefer a watch which is on the showy side or just simple. Nowadays of course another popular option is the smartwatch, which would be appreciated by your sister if she is into health and fitness.

Clothes- The craze for clothes is something which will never go out of fashion, although choose something which your sister would most certainly like, could be along the lines of her favourite brand or colour, and you will surely be in her good books for a long time!

Phone accessories – If gifting a phone seems to be an expensive option for you, then gifting phone accessories can be a sensible idea. Back-covers, pop-out sockets or a phone wallet can be good gift options, just be mindful of what type your sister would appreciate.

Hairstyling- A new hairbrush, straightener, rollers, crimper or a dryer are evergreen gifting options which will certainly make you earn brownie points with your sister!

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 18:39 IST