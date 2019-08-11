Raksha Bandhan: Puneites share and relish a bite of the sibling bond this year

pune

Aug 11, 2019

This Raksha Bandhan, you can tie an edible rakhi on your brother’s wrist and later share a bite of it also, another reason to strengthen the sibling bond. City bakers, confectioners and eateries have put on display interesting designs that can be gifted also. From chocolate to sugar cookie, the traditional thread now suits your palate also.

Archana Mahajan, founder, Shrimi Chocolates, has brought together the best of chocolate and memories. From engraved chocolate and shaped rakhis to block brownies, the confectioner has specials starting at ₹15 per piece.

City restaurant Sassy Teaspoon has edible eggless cookie rakhi on offer. The exclusively designed rakhi combines traditional and contemporary ideas to help you celebrate the day. Vikram Murthy, Murthy’s, has been making milk, dark chocolate rakhis for the past few years. He said, “It brings in a novelty factor to the celebrations. We have rakhis shaped in cartoon characters and natural shapes. They are made with in-house chocolate.”

The folks at Parisserie, a gourmet patisserie brand, have come up with an innovative edible rakhi. The eye- catching rakhi has a soft- centred hazelnut bud and handcrafted chocolate petals. Nayantara Thomas, Parisserie co-founder, said, “What better way than to have your rakhi and eat it too? The rakhis are flying off the shelves faster than we can make them.”

For those who don’t have a sweet tooth, the city has a lot more on offer. Rakhis shaped like popular online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Pubg) are popular. Rajesh Jadiya, owner, Hira Moti Rakhi, Ganesh peth, said, “Pubg rakhis with light and sound are fast-selling items. Then there are favourite cartoon characters. Another interesting design this year is greeting card rakhis made of wood.”

Wooden rakhis have messages engraved and is a fancy bracket to be used later. Jadiya said, “The greeting card rakhi can be customised.”

Sargam Novelties, a 30-year-old store in Model Colony, has been serving Puneites with specially crafted rakhis sourced from Hyderabad, Jaipur and Jodhpur. “We start customising rakhis in January and get them sourced for Pune. Starting at ₹10, we have rakhis in various shapes, sizes and designs. All the material is ecofriendly and reusable,” said Vijay Kumavat, the shop owner.

Aastha to spread awareness on eye donation

Parag Kunkulol of Shri Mahavir Rakhi has been designing rakhis since 2003. in 2007, he decided to associate the work with a social cause. Every year in October, Parag, along with ten blind people and 50 women, make rakhis as an initiative to provide employment. Parag says, “The youth are talented and get extra income. They need our support not sympathy.” The rakhis are sold under the brand Aastha and are priced at ₹5 onward. The material used is cotton thread and decorative supplies. “We want to create awareness on eye donation and encourage people to support the blind.”

