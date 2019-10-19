Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital, returns home with Abhishek, posts pics with Aaradhya

bollywood

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital on Friday night. The actor was spotted on his way home in a white and red jacket and a white hat. He was accompanied by son Abhishek and wife Jaya Bachchan.

He had been hospitalised since Tuesday, according to a source. However, the actor was active on social media throughout. After returning home, the actor also posted a long note on his blog about the love of his fans that keeps him going. Along with pictures of fans who had lined up outside his residence on his birthday, he also shared pictures of the time he spent with granddaughter Aaradhya on his special day.

Amitabh Bachchan on his way home.

Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek accompany Amitabh Bachchan on their way home.

Showing his love for Aaradhya, he wrote, “the embrace from the little one and nothing else matters .. it sublimes itself to that which is beyond the description of my language.”

T 3522 - लोग अक्सर कहते हैं : "और ये है , हमारी घर की बहू "

ये नहीं कहते की : "और ये घर हमारी बहू का है " ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 18, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya share some precious time on his birthday.

Amitabh Bachchan with Aaradhya on his birthday.

He also asked every one to respect his privacy and wrote, “Do NOT break the CODE of professional documentation .. ailments and medical conditions are a confidential individual right .. its exploitation, and its attempted commerce are a social illegality .. respect and give required understanding to this .. all is not in the world of sale.” He ended the blog saying, “My love .. and my gratitude for all .. for all that consider care , that consider concern and consider prayer for me.”

Earlier, a source from Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai told Hindustan Times that the actor was hospitalised on Tuesday for a health-related issue. “Amitabh (sir) Bachchan was admitted on Tuesday around 2 am concerning a health issue and had undergone a complete health check-up. He was advised to take some rest so he stayed back for a few days. Unfortunately, I can’t reveal much about it as we have to respect his privacy,” the source said. Quashing rumours about Bachchan undergoing liver treatment, the source added, “It is not true at all. He is still in the hospital and doing fine. We don’t know when he will be discharged from the hospital.”

The actor is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati that airs on Sony Entertainment Channel. “He has already shot for few episodes and we have a bank of episodes ready. Hence he did not come for shoot. He will resume shoot from Tuesday,” a Sony official said.

Amitabh celebrated his 77th birthday on October 11 and was inundated by wishes from fans, well wishers and industry colleagues. He is also busy with films such as Jhund, Brahmastra and Sitabo Gulabo.

