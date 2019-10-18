e-paper
Amitabh Bachchan undergoes full body check-up, spends 3 days in hospital

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has spent three days in hospital, after undergoing a full body check-up.

bollywood Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:09 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Actor Amitabh Bachchan greets fans who gathered outside his residence Prateeksha to wish him on his 77th birthday.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan greets fans who gathered outside his residence Prateeksha to wish him on his 77th birthday.(IANS)
         

Speculation about the health status of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been rife since reports of his hospitalisation for liver treatment surfaced on the internet. A source from Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai reveals that the actor was hospitalised on Tuesday for a health-related issue.

“Amitabh (sir) Bachchan was admitted on Tuesday around 2 am concerning a health issue and had undergone a complete health check-up. He was advised to take some rest so he stayed back for a few days. Unfortunately, I can’t reveal much about it as we have to respect his privacy,” the source says.

Quashing all rumours about Bachchan undergoing liver treatment, the source adds, “It is not true at all. He is still in the hospital and doing fine. We don’t know when he will be discharged from the hospital.”

Meanwhile, the acting is actively posting on social media and is blogging as well. “We spoke to him directly about all the queries that have bombarded us after this news break out and he has said that he will share more information himself by evening,” the source shares.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 18:08 IST

