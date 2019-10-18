Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Mumbai hospital for a regular check up, likely to be discharged soon

bollywood

Actor Amitabh Bachchan visited the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai for regular check up, as per spokesperson of the hospital. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the hospital representative said that he is likely to discharged soon.

The hospital representative told PTI: “Mr Bachchan had come for a routine check-up.” The actor was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday and is still there, they added.

Earlier in the day, there were reports that Amitabh had been unwell and had been admitted to hospital for treatment. As per a report in Times of India, the actor was rushed to a hospital at 2 am owing to a liver problem. He has reportedly been kept in a special room, similar to an ICU. No one, apart from his immediate family, is allowed to meet him, the report added.

T 3521 - WAH .. !!🙏🤗



"खूबसूरती का मुकाबला आज अपने पूरे शबाब पर था,

आज एक चांद दूसरे चांद के इन्तजार में था" ~ Ef PA



Karva chauth ki shubhkamanayein .. unhein jo pran karti hain pati ki jeevan ke liye

करवाचौथ की शुभकामनाएँ ; उन्हें ,जो प्रण करती हैं पति के जीवन के लिए pic.twitter.com/dSAVekhJeE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2019

T 3520 - .. the better half .. !! 🌹

quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0Fivuw5cwY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2019

Amitabh, meanwhile, has been tweeting continuously. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, he tweeted a picture of his wife Jaya Bachchan, wishing all on the festive occasion.

Amitabh has had a long-standing struggle against his liver problem after he accidentally contracted Hepatitis B after his accident during the shoot of Coolie. Over time, he lost 75% of his liver to cirrhosis.

Speaking about it, Hindustan Times had quoted him as saying, “Hepatitis B came to me accidentally. After my accident on the sets of Coolie, I was infused with the blood of about 200 donors and 60 bottles of blood were injected into my system. The Australian antigen Hepatitis B had only been detected three months ago and it was very new for being detected also among various tests needed to be carried out before giving blood to another patient. One of my blood donors was carrying Hepatitis B virus which went into my system. I continued to function normally till year 2000. Almost 18 years after the accident, during a very normal medical checkup, I was told that my liver was infected and I had lost 75% of my liver. So, if I am standing here today, you are looking at a person who is surviving with 25%of liver. That is the bad part. The good part is you can survive even with 12%. But no one wants to get to that stage.”

Amitabh celebrated his 77th birthday on October 11 and was inundated by wishes from fans, well wishers and industry colleagues. He is also busy with films such as Jhund, Brahmastra and Sitabo Gulabo.

