Bigg Boss 13: Ex-contestant Dalljiet Kaur says she is not enjoying the show, feels people have personal grudges

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:17 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur has defended show host Salman Khan against co-contestant Koena Mitra’s allegations that he is biased. Koena, upon her eviction, had called Salman biased. Reacting to her statement, Dalljiet told Bollywoodlife in an interview, “I genuinely don’t feel Salman Khan is biased.”

Speaking in an interview after being voted out of the show, Koena had said, “I think Salman, his attitude and his behaviour towards me, was making things very obvious. I wasn’t really shocked as somewhere I was expecting it. If you have seen the weekend ka vaar episode, you must have observed as to how he was defending the wrong people. He was defending their actions and his own action was in favour of their wrong actions.”

She also gave an example to prove her point and added, “For example, Shehnaaz Gill mocking me, my work, appearance and acting skill. So, when you do it behind somebody’s back, it is called b**ching and making fun of that person. Sometimes people also came and told me about it. And when I told Shehnaaz, please show me these things, she would run. Eventually, I told Salman that she mocks at me and criticises me. He immediately defended her by saying that people are loving it. That was quite shocking for me as I don’t think any Indian would love somebody indulging in mockery, personal attacks or judgments. Indians are not so weak.”

Both Koena and Dalljiet were nominated together and were sent out of the house just a day apart. Talking about the game after her exit, Dalljiet further told the entertainment website, “I am honestly not enjoying what I am seeing. It looks like the contestants have brought their personal grudges into the game and tasks which is affecting the essence of the game.”

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 16:13 IST