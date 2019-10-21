e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Bigg Boss 13: Ex-contestant Dalljiet Kaur says she is not enjoying the show, feels people have personal grudges

Bigg Boss 13: Days after she was eliminated from the show, Dalljiet Kaur talks about her co-contestants, host Salman Khan and more.

tv Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Dalljiet Kaur was voted out of the house last week.
Bigg Boss 13: Dalljiet Kaur was voted out of the house last week.
         

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur has defended show host Salman Khan against co-contestant Koena Mitra’s allegations that he is biased. Koena, upon her eviction, had called Salman biased. Reacting to her statement, Dalljiet told Bollywoodlife in an interview, “I genuinely don’t feel Salman Khan is biased.”

Speaking in an interview after being voted out of the show, Koena had said, “I think Salman, his attitude and his behaviour towards me, was making things very obvious. I wasn’t really shocked as somewhere I was expecting it. If you have seen the weekend ka vaar episode, you must have observed as to how he was defending the wrong people. He was defending their actions and his own action was in favour of their wrong actions.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut may star in Hindi remake of Amala Paul starrer Aadai

She also gave an example to prove her point and added, “For example, Shehnaaz Gill mocking me, my work, appearance and acting skill. So, when you do it behind somebody’s back, it is called b**ching and making fun of that person. Sometimes people also came and told me about it. And when I told Shehnaaz, please show me these things, she would run. Eventually, I told Salman that she mocks at me and criticises me. He immediately defended her by saying that people are loving it. That was quite shocking for me as I don’t think any Indian would love somebody indulging in mockery, personal attacks or judgments. Indians are not so weak.”

Both Koena and Dalljiet were nominated together and were sent out of the house just a day apart. Talking about the game after her exit, Dalljiet further told the entertainment website, “I am honestly not enjoying what I am seeing. It looks like the contestants have brought their personal grudges into the game and tasks which is affecting the essence of the game.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 16:13 IST

tags
top news
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
LIVE| At 4 pm, Maharashtra’s voter turnout stands at 44%, Haryana’s at 51%
LIVE| At 4 pm, Maharashtra’s voter turnout stands at 44%, Haryana’s at 51%
In Aarey case, SC says construction can continue, but no felling of trees
In Aarey case, SC says construction can continue, but no felling of trees
Pak stops postal mail service from India: Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Pak stops postal mail service from India: Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
Reliance Jio revamps 2GB daily data plans: Check new prices, key details
Reliance Jio revamps 2GB daily data plans: Check new prices, key details
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast their votes among others
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast their votes among others
trending topics
India vs South AfricaHaryana Asembly election pollingAssembly Elections 2019Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019Tiger ShroffXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProKamlesh Tiwari Murder CaseGolden Gate hotelReliance Jio
don't miss
latest news
India News
TV News