Kangana Ranaut may star in Hindi remake of Amala Paul starrer Aadai

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 14:32 IST

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Kangana Ranaut may star in the Hindi remake of Tamil thriller Aadai, which starred Amala Paul in the titular character. It is believed that Vikram Bhatt has acquired the remake rights and has roped in Rathna Kumar, who directed Aadai, to helm the remake as well.

In Aadai, which was critically acclaimed, Amala played Kamini, a free-spirited and unabashedly bold girl who lives life on her own terms. She rides a Duke motorcycle to work, drinks and smokes with her male co-friends at odd hours and will do anything to prove anyone wrong when challenged.

After a farewell party with friends one night, Kamini wakes up next morning to find herself completely naked. The rest of the film is about how Kamini – without a piece of cloth to cover herself – trying to find a way out.

Aadai was hailed as a controversial but important film on what really constitutes freedom. As Kamini, Amala Paul crushed every trope associated with the depiction of mainstream Tamil heroine like a boss, and she couldn’t have done it any better.

At the box-office, the film really couldn’t make an impact. However, it was well appreciated by critics and some section of the audience. Apparently, Kangana will begin work on this project after completing Thalaivi, the upcoming biopic on late Tamil Nadu chief minister and legendary actor J Jayalalithaa.

Thalaivi is being directed by Vijay. In a recent interview with Times of India, he opened up about the project. “This is a pan India film, and Kangana is apt for the role. She is one of the biggest stars in India today and I think it is right that a top star plays the role of an important politician. This way, the story will also reach audiences across India. We consider this a pan-Indian film, not a regional one,” Vijay said.

He revealed that the decision to cast Kangana was not made easily. “There was a lot of discussion before the decision was made to cast Kangana; we met several people as well. She is extremely excited about the project and wants to portray her with utmost honesty. She is learning Tamil for the film and will also be part of a one-month workshop to get into the character.”

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 14:30 IST