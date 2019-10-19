Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut pose together for the first time since bitter public spat. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:51 IST

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor were photographed together for the first time since their public war of words last year. Shared by actor Kubbra Sait, the picture shows Kangana and Sonam smiling for the camera.

Kubbra wrote alongside the picture, which also includes director Madhur Bhandarkar, Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup with Charlie. #ThisPhotoIsTooCoolToBeNotPosted #UCantSpotMeSoITaggedMe.” Fans were surprised as well. One person wrote, “Can’t believe Sonam and kangana together.”

The two actors had a verbal spat in the wake of the Indian #MeToo movement in 2018. At a summit event, Sonam lauded actor Tanushree Dutta for leading the movement, and for sharing her story. But asked about Kangana’s #MeToo story, Sonam had said, “I think Kangana wrote something. Kangana is obviously Kangana Ranaut. She says a lot of stuff and sometimes it’s hard to take her seriously. I love the fact that she has spunk and she says what she believes. I really respect her for that. I don’t know him, I don’t know the situation. If what is written what is written is true, then it’s disgusting and awful. If it’s true, then they should be punished for it.”

Responding to Sonam’s statement, Kangana said in an interview to Pinkvilla, “What does she mean by saying, ‘it’s hard to believe Kangana’? When I am sharing my Me Too story, who gives her a right to judge me? So, Sonam Kapoor has the license of trusting some women and some she won’t. What makes her so unsure of my claims? I am known to be an articulate person and I have represented my country in many international summits. I am called as a thought and youth influencer to these summits, I am not known because of my dad I have earned my place and credibility after struggling for a decade.”

Kangana continued, “She isn’t known to be a great actress, neither she has the reputation of being a good speaker. What gives these filmy people right to take digs at me? I will demolish each one of them.” Kangana had accused her Queen director Vikas Bahl of inappropriate behaviour.

Sonam had later said that she was misquoted. She’d written on Instagram, “Women need to stand together! irresponsible media have misquoted me or taken my quote out of context and made other women react. All I want to say is that all I have is compassion and love for you. I’m proud of where I come from and so should every other woman or man. Let’s stand together and speak up. Let’s not pull each other down with bitterness and negativity. Love is always the answer.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 18:31 IST