Sonam Kapoor says ‘hard to take Kangana Ranaut seriously’, Kangana responds

The #MeToo campaign in India, which started with actor-model Tanushree Dutta’s sexual harassment allegations against Nana Patekar, is now in full force. After a former employee of Phantom Films, accused Vikas Bahl -- a co-founder of the company -- of harassment, Kangana Ranaut said that Bahl’s behaviour with her during Queen’s shooting was inappropriate as well. However, the issue has now snowballed into a different controversy altogether, with Kangana hitting out at actor Sonam Kapoor.

Speaking at Vogue We the Women summit in Bengaluru, Sonam, who was one of the speakers, lauded Tanushree for showing exemplary courage in speaking up against the powerful men of the industry. However, when asked about Kangana’s MeToo story, she said that sometimes it is difficult to take the actor seriously as she says many things. “I think Kangana wrote something. Kangana is obviously Kangana Ranaut. She says a lot of stuff and sometimes is hard to take her seriously. I love the fact that she has spunk and she says what she believes. I really respect for that. I don’t know him, I don’t know the situation. If what is written what is written is true, then it’s disgusting and awful. If it’s true, then they should be punished for it,” Sonam said.

Sonam also spoke in support of the victims. “This whole thing at happened at Phantom. I find it disgusting. If you read that article, it is disgusting. And I know these people, I know all of them. I don’t know how I will deal with these people. All I know is I believe this woman. I find this behaviour despicable and cowardly. When my father read these articles (Tanushree and Phantom stories), he said whatever is happening to these men, they deserve it. I come from a background like that. I said I know dad; then why is nobody saying anything or doing anything. ‘He said: beta, the world is such but we need to change it.’ So, I mean, even if it is one person saying something, it makes a difference,” she said.

Responding to Sonam’s statement, Kangana said in an interview to Pinkvilla, “What does she mean by saying, ‘it’s hard to believe Kangana’? When I am sharing my Me Too story, who gives her a right to judge me? So, Sonam Kapoor has the license of trusting some women and some she won’t. What makes her so unsure of my claims? I am known to be an articulate person and I have represented my country in many international summits. I am called as a thought and youth influencer to these summits, I am not known because of my dad I have earned my place and credibility after struggling for a decade.”

Kangana continued, “She isn’t known to be a great actress, neither she has the reputation of being a good speaker. What gives these filmy people right to take digs at me? I will demolish each one of them.”

Kangana had earlier said that she believed the victim in her claims against Bahl, adding, “Every time we met, socially greeted and hugged each other, he (Bahl) would bury his face in my neck, hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He’d say ‘I love how you smell K’.”

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 10:04 IST