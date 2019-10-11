e-paper
Sonam Kapoor shares glimpses of her pool session with husband Anand Ahuja, yacht ride in Maldives. Watch

Sonam Kapoor has shared a video of her Maldives vacation which shows her having fun with husband Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor and others at the scenic location.

bollywood Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sonam Kapoor with sister Rhea Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja during their Maldives vacation.
Sonam Kapoor with sister Rhea Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja during their Maldives vacation.
         

Sonam Kapoor has finally summed up her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor and her boyfriend Karan Boolani. The actor has now shared a video of her most memorable moments during the holiday including their beach outings and the seaplane ride.

The actor posted the two-minute-long video on Instagram with the caption, “Magical Maldives. Being a beach bum with my favourite people for a few days in the sun was absolutely priceless!” She can be seen swimming in the pool in a white bikini, soaking the sun in a red polka dotted dress, posing for group pictures on a yacht and clicking selfies on a seaplane. Anand is by her side.

Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja in Maldives.
Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja in Maldives.
Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja having fun in Maldives.
Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja having fun in Maldives.
Sonam Kapoor with her sister Rhea Kapoor in Maldives.
Sonam Kapoor with her sister Rhea Kapoor in Maldives.
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani and friends in Maldives.
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani and friends in Maldives.

It also contains a video of her husband Anand performing a back flip before diving into the pool.

Sonam’s saw the release of her latest film, The Zoya Factor in September. Starring Dulquer Salmaan as the male lead, the film was based on Anuja Chauhan’s bestseller by the same name. It turned out to be a disaster at the box office with collections of just a little over Rs 3 crore.

The actor had recently said in one of her interviews, “Initially I was disheartened to face criticism for no reason. There were times people criticised me and did not take me seriously because I love fashion and dressing up. I felt bad but I also love acting and the process of movie-making so much that my passion towards my profession remain a constant drive.”

Also read: Good Newwz gets a Housefull 4 twist as Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani take Bala challenge

Talking about her debut film Saawariya that turned out to be a failure at the box office, Sonam said, “The fate of any film is not in the hand of actors, so I do not think we could have done anything differently then. But people liked us -- Ranbir and me. Since then, both of us have worked with some of the most powerhouse filmmakers of the country.”

She added, “I think as long as people are interested in working with you, as long as an actor gets a chance to be part of good stories, one shouldn’t think too much on the fate of a film. Ranbir is a superstar now and I am doing okay.”

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 16:28 IST

