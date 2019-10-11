Good Newwz gets a Housefull 4 twist as Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani take Bala challenge

bollywood

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 11:57 IST

Akshay Kumar hit out a storm with his quirky dance moves in his Housefull 4 song Shaitaan Ka Saala and has now inspired his Good Newwz team to take up the Bala challenge. Akshay along with his Good Newwz co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani performed the Bala move and announced the new release date of the film.

Sharing the video of their Bala challenge on Twitter, Akshay wrote, “It’s time to party when it’s a HOUSEFULL of GOOD NEWWZ!DIWALI ho ya CHRISMAS,please dont miss this!#GoodNewwz arriving on Dec 27.” The video shows all four of them performing Akshay’s quirky move as seen in the song. At the end of the video, Akshay lifts Kareena and Diljit picks Kiara as they leave the room.

The shooting of Good Newwz wrapped up in April this year. The film was earlier scheduled to release on September 6 but was pushed to November 29; it will now hit screens on December 27 2019.

Meanwhile, Akshay is looking forward to the release of his multi-starrer comedy Housefull 4. The film is fourth instalment in the Housefull franchise. It also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative. It is slated to hit the big screens on October 25.

Besides Akshay’s quirky dance number Shaitaan Ka Saala that shows him as a bald, mad king named Bala in 1419, the makers have released another fun romantic number, Ek Chumma. The song shows the three male lead actors clad in colourful Scottish kilts and playing bagpipers.

Also read: Ranveer Singh takes Akshay Kumar’s Bala challenge, dances like crazy to Shaitan Ka Saala. Watch

Housefull 4 has been directed by Farhad Samji after Sajid Khan had to step down as director post #MeToo allegations against him by multiple women. On being asked if Sajid should be given credit as director along with Farhad Samji, Akshay had said at an event, “It is true that he has directed 60 per cent of the film but this call has been taken by the studio (Fox Star).”

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 11:55 IST