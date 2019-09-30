Housefull 4 song Ek Chumma: Akshay Kumar and gang are out to kiss and tell, watch video

bollywood

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:54 IST

Akshay Kumar has shared the first song from his upcoming film Housefull 4. The song, titled Ek Chumma, is shot entirely in London and features all the six leads of the film -- Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.

The song video shows the men trying to woo the women by incessantly asking them for kisses. They remind them how they’ve saved them from goons and so ‘Ek chumma toh banta hai (I deserve one kiss)’. They chase after women in colourful Scottish kilts while the ladies aim to hit them with their six-inch heels.

Akshay kisses Pooja’s feet in a scene but she gives him a deserved whack across his face. Some pushes, shoves and slaps later, the women finally agree to dance along. Watch Housefull 4 song Ek Chumma here:

The story of Housefull 4 is based on reincarnation, spanning 600 years from 1419 to 2019.

Akshay Kumar’s exclusive interview

Asked how difficult it is to make such a big-budget film with an ensemble cast, Akshay said: “It takes a huge heart to make such a huge film, and I feel Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala have been able to do that. There are many problems when you make such films. It is difficult to get so many actors in one film but if all artists and technicians work with unity then it isn’t difficult. We completed shooting of the film about eight to nine months back, but it takes time to work on VFX. Otherwise, we completed this film within a schedule of 60 to 70 days -- which I feel is really less a time period as compared to other films.”

One of his two characters in Housefull 4 is that of a fictional king, while he will be seen playing the king Prithviraj Chauhan in Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj next. Could playing a king in Housefull 4 impact Prithviraj? “I don’t think this film will have any impact on Prithviraj. Both films are very different from each other. Plus, between the release of these films, I will have another four releases,” Akshay replied.

Housefull 4 is scheduled to release on October 25.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 12:54 IST