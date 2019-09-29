EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s the best thing to eat,’ Akshay Kumar reveals do’s and don’ts of fitness and diet at HT GIFA

other-sports

Bollywood Akshay Kumar inaugurated the fifth season of Hindustan Times Great Indian Football Action (HT GIFA) at the Thyaghraj Stadium in India. The football tournament sees a plethora of kids participate in football matches and winners will get a cash prize of Rs 25000 each. On the sidelines of the event, Hindustan Times caught up with ‘Khiladi Kumar’ and talked about a variety of topics including fitness, diet and the supplement culture in Bollywood.

Akshay is one of the fittest actors in the country and has always advocated fitness as an important aspect of one’s daily life. He has been a staunch detractor of the people taking ‘short-cuts’ and supplements to achieve a chiseled physique.

‘There is culture among our youth these days of using protein shakes and other supplements. I am really against it and I don’t understand why they take it. They are becoming a product of a product. People have forgotten to have ghee, milk, dahi, lassi and stopped eating home-cooked food.’

‘They start losing weight really quickly by this and then they think that it is the right way. But they forget that there are lots of other problems attached to it. There is no shortcut. Everything you have to go through hardwork. If you put on weight in a proper frame of time, then you have to lose also in their proper phase.

‘This is something I want to emphasise in my country. There are lots of people in our industry also, who are associated with these products. Lots of other people then get attached to it after seeing those stars. There are sportsmen also that use these products. They think that this is the right way and the right way and the right thing. I don’t. Why be a product of a product, be a product of the Mother Nature.

‘Exercise cannot take place when it is forced. It can only come from your inner feeling. If you get happiness by exercising, then you will not feel the burden. There are many rules and regulations to it. We should never force anybody to get into workout and anything like that.’

Physical activity is extremely important to thwart sedentary lifestyle. However, diet is also equally important and there have been many misconceptions regarding dietary plans in the market. So Akshay highlighted one food item which is easily available and is very helpful in your daily routine.

‘I eat everything. It eat every kind of carbs, fats, proteins.

‘However, sometimes there are places where many food items are not available. Then the best thing to eat is bananas. 4-5 bananas are perfect then. It is the best food and best thing to eat for your body. Our stomach is full and you have not eaten rubbish also.

‘Yes diet is very important. One thing is never to eat after sunset. It is one formula which I have followed all my life. Sometimes I eat but it doesn’t happen very often. India’s health card is really bad, so if people can follow just that then it would be really helpful.

‘Even if they cannot walk or exercise, if they are able to follow this then it would be great. Our body doesn’t need that much after sunset. The most quantity of food that people need is at 6 am during breakfast. After that eat anything from chocolates to paranthas. But don’t eat anything after 6.30pm.

Akshay was at the forefront of the Fit India Movement which was launched by Prime Minister Modi. He maintains that fitness is an integral part of anyone’s life and it should definitely take precedence support.

‘Being fit is extremely important. There is nothing to discuss in that. It doesn’t matter if we are a writer or anything else, we have to be fit. Nowadays the Prime Minister catches hold of different ministers and asks them to exercise. It is a big movement in our country, which should keep on going. Our health card is really bad, we have to improve it.’

