Ranveer Singh takes Akshay Kumar’s Bala challenge, dances like crazy to Shaitan Ka Saala. Watch

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:48 IST

Akshay Kumar surprised his fans by dancing like a mad king in his new Housefull 4 song, Shaitan Ka Saala. The actor had appeared in a bald avatar at the song launch and asked his fans to take The Bala Challenge by doing his signature step. And among the first ones to nail the moves was none other Ranveer Singh.

In a video shared by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s official Instagram account, Ranveer can be seen performing Akshay’s trademark step with all his energy. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala can also be seen performing the step alongside him.

Ranveer’s fans were impressed by his move and showered him with praise. A fan wrote, “He’s powerhouse!” Another commented, “Awwwwwwww.”

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana had shared a video of his performance to the song. The actor is currently shooting for his film Bala, in which he plays a bald character. He had posted the video on social media with the caption, “Bala ko pukara #Bala aa gaya! Best of luck @akshaykumar sir. Hum bhi jald aa rahe hain.”

Akshay’s crazy performance in the song has garnered over 17 million views within two days on YouTube. The song shows him as Rajkumar Bala Dev Singh, who is reborn as Harry after 600 years.

Housefull 4 is a multi-starrer comedy spanning a period of 600 years, from 1419 to 2019. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. Kriti also posted a funny behind-the-scenes picture on Instagram, showing her posing with Akshay’s fake moustache. She captioned it, “Absolutely cracked bunch!! While some are quirky and some sober, i like Bala’s moochh more on me..what say?”

Akshay had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “No matter what I do, whatever I do next my last efforts are forgotten. When I do comedy, I’m called mindless; when I do action, I’m called repetitive; when I do patriotic films; I become a biopic meme. Basically, when I do anything, someone has something to say as if I’m not trying to be the ‘most diverse man’ in the industry at the moment.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 17:46 IST