War box office: 10 records broken by Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff hit film

bollywood

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:14 IST

War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in action-packed roles, is on its way to create history and might just become the fastest film to make Rs 300 crore. Directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring Vaani Kapoor, the film has already broken multiple records and is setting new benchmarks everyday. Here are some of the major records broken by the film in one week of its release:

1. The film is the fastest Rs 200 crore film of the year after crossing the mark in seven days of its release. It has collected a total of Rs 208 crore in its first week. The film stands at a total of Rs 216 crore in all languages and is also the fourth fastest Bollywood film to cross Rs 200 crore mark after Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan.

2. War is the biggest festival release with an opening of over Rs 50 crore. It is also the third highest grosser of this year 2019 and will become the highest grosser if it is able to beat Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, which stands at a collection of Rs 278 crore at the domestic box office.

3. It is the biggest Bollywood opener ever. It collected Rs 51.60 crore in Hindi version and Rs 53.35 crore in all languages on the day of its release, dethroning Avengers: Endgame from the top spot.

4. It recorded the highest opening weekend of 2019 with collections of Rs 166 crore.

5. War is the highest opening film for Hrithik Roshan. His last highest opener was 2014 film Bang Bang which collected Rs 27 crore on day 1. Interestingly, Bang Bang was Siddharth and Hrithik’s first film together.

6. The film is Tiger Shroff’s highest opening film after Baaghi 2 which had opened at Rs 25 crore.

7. War is Siddharth Anand’s highest opening and highest grossing film. He has earlier delivered hit films such as Bang Bang, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Salaam Namaste and Anjaana Anjaani.

Also read: Salman Khan goes swimming with kids, says ‘Paani k gote lagaye aapke Bhai ne’. See pic

8. War recorded the biggest all-time holiday opening for a Hindi film. It broke the record of reigning highest opener Thugs of Hindostan which released a day after Diwali last year with opening collections of Rs 52.25 crore in all languages.

9. The film is YRF’s Biggest All Time Opener. It is also the fifth film to cross Rs 100 crore in 3 days after previous blockbusters - Dhoom 3, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Thugs of Hindostan.

10. War is also the highest opening film that benefitted from a Gandhi Jayanti release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 16:13 IST