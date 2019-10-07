Durga Puja 2019: A gorgeous Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan join Kajol, Rani Mukerji to seek blessings. See pics

bollywood

As India celebrated Navami as part of the Durga Puja festivities, Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol and Rani Mukerji were seen at Durga Puja pandals, seeking blessings of the goddess. While Hrithik -- who is enjoying the success of his film War -- was seen at the pandal with father Rakesh Roshan, Kajol was accompanied by sister Tanishaa Mukerji and mother Tanuja. She was also joined by Rani Mukerji and they were seen posing together for photos.

Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan at the durga puja pandal. ( Varinder Chawla )

Alia looked beautiful as she visited the pandal dressed in a red sari, accessorised with jhumkas and a bindi. In a group photo, she was spotted with Kajol and Rani.

Bollywood celebs gather for a group photo. ( Varinder Chawla )

Hrithik was seen in causal shirt, tshirt and denims combo and was accompanied by his father Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik had recently said that his father -- who underwent treatment for cancer -- was doing well now and will soon start work on his next film.

Recently seen in the hit action film War, Hrithik is on a career high. The actor’s previous film, Super 30, based on mathematician Anand Kumar’s life and his initiative Super 30 in Bihar, was received well. Directed by Siddharth Anand of Bang Bang fame, War also stars Vaani Kapoor and pits Hrithik opposite Tiger Shroff.

Talking about the grand reception of War at the ticket windows despite mixed reviews, Hrithik had told media, “I was fortunate that I had films I was empowered by. I felt so much love and passion for these two films. From now on, I am going to set my benchmark higher. I felt more encouraged after the success. It is an important success for me. My instincts were very strong and if it would have failed, then I would have been affected. The most important thing for us in creative life is to be able to trust our instincts and if your instincts gets reaffirmed and gets strengthened, it empowers you a lot.”

