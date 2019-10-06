e-paper
War: Tiger Shroff pacifies 4-year-old who was upset because he fought Hrithik Roshan, says ‘I’m OK now’

Actor Tiger Shroff pacified a four-year-old girl who was upset because he fought Hrithik Roshan in War.

bollywood Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Tiger Shroff in a still from War.
Tiger Shroff in a still from War.
         

Actor Tiger Shroff has assured a four-year-old fan to not worry about his safety, after the girl’s father told Tiger on Twitter that his daughter was upset after he fought Hrithik Roshan in the film War. Hrithik and Tiger play two spies in the film, pitted against each other in a globe-trotting chase.

Their characters engage in an extended fight towards the end of the film. The Twitter user wrote to Tiger, and shared a picture of his daughter as well. He wrote, “Watched War with a very, very big fan of @iTIGERSHROFF, my 4-year-old daughter(Navya). She was sad to see you fight with @iHrithik. She has been behind me that she wants to meet you, but just a ‘HI’ will make her super happy.” Tiger replied, “Hi Navya! Don’t be sad I’m OK now! Would love to meet her soon sir.”

 

War has proven to be a phenomenal success for both Hrithik and Tiger, becoming the biggest opener of their careers. The film broke the opening day record for a Bollywood film, making Rs 51.6 crore. It has made Rs 124 crore in four days of release.

Tiger and Hrithik were kept apart during the film’s publicity tour, in order to build anticipation for their showdown in the film. Tiger told Hindustan Times that there was no ego between the two actors on set. He said, “Between Hrithik and I there was no ego. First of all there is an admiration. Me, of course, I worship him and he is very kind to me as well. So we had no ego. It was like we wanted to do what was best for the film and was best for our characters.”

The film’s success has prompted conversations about a sequel. Director Siddharth Anand said recently that he has thought about converting it into a franchise. He said, “We will soon sit together to decide our future course of action.”

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 13:06 IST

Bollywood News