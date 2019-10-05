e-paper
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War to get sequel? Director Siddharth Anand says he always wanted a franchise

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s hit action film War could get a sequel, according to director Siddharth Anand.

bollywood Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (L), actress Vaani Kapoor (C) and actor Tiger Shroff (R) pose for photographs during the promotion of action thriller Hindi film War.
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (L), actress Vaani Kapoor (C) and actor Tiger Shroff (R) pose for photographs during the promotion of action thriller Hindi film War.(AFP)
         

After the blockbuster opening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action-thriller War, director Siddharth Anand has said that a sequel could be on the cards. At Friday’s success bash of the film, Anand said that he’d always intended for War to be a franchise-starter.

He said, according to IANS, "It's too early to talk about it, but I definitely had an idea to convert this into a franchise. We were waiting for the audience reaction to the film. Now, I am feel that it's an audience demand more than our desire. We will soon sit together to decide our future course of action."

Also read: War box office collection day 4: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer crosses Rs 100 cr, makes less than Thugs of Hindostan

War has made Rs 100 crore in India, after just three days of release. It is the fifth YRF film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in three days, after Dhoom 3, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Thugs of Hindostan. War broke Thugs of Hindostan’s first day record, with Rs 51.6 crore. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, this is also the biggest three day opening for Anand, and actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Tiger said at the success party, “The day I came to know I would be working in a two-hero film with Hrithik Roshan, I told myself I can't get a bigger opportunity than this. It was like ticking off one thing on my 'to do' list. This film has been an educational and empowering journey.”

The success of the film has prompted exhibitors to add 200 more screens to its already massive 4000 screen count. With no big competition in the coming days, War is expected to remain strong at the box office.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 16:38 IST

