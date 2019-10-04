e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

War success bash: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor celebrate record-breaking opening. See pics

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor attended a success bash for War, which has made Rs 74.7 crore in two days. See pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff at the War success bash.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff at the War success bash.
         

Two days after its release, the success of War was celebrated by its cast and crew in Mumbai on Friday. Actors Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor were present at the event, in celebration of the action-thriller’s record-breaking opening day.

War has made Rs 74.7 crore in two days of release. It made a record-breaking Rs 51.6 crore on day one, which also happened to be a national holiday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. War’s phenomenal opening day figures make it the biggest Bollywood debut of all time, the biggest debut for stars Hrithik and Tiger, and also the biggest Bollywood debut of 2019.

Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff at the War success party
Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff at the War success party ( Varinder Chawla )

Hrithik and Tiger, who’ve deliberately been kept apart during the film’s publicity tour, keeping with their film’s story, glared at each other as they took to the stage at YRF studios. But a second later, they were hugging it out. Both Hrithik and Tiger wore casuals, while Vaani Kapoor wore a beige dress.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff at the War success party.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff at the War success party. ( Varinder Chawla )

The film tells the story of two Indian spies -- one a mentor to the other -- who are pitted against each other in a high-stakes chase across the globe. War received mixed reviews from critics, who praised its scale, but criticised its thin plot. Hrithik and Tiger both received praise for their athleticism and presence.

This is the fifth time a Hrithik Roshan-starrer has broken the opening day box office record. Previously, Mission Kashmir, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Krrish and Agneepath had broken records, according to Box Office India.

Hrithik and Tiger thanked fans for turning out in droves to watch the film. “It is an incredible response to our hard work and I’m truly grateful to the audience for loving our film. When we decided to make War, we were clear that we were attempting to do something that has never been done in Indian cinema and we went all out to make it happen. So, it’s hugely validating to see the fantastic response of the people enjoying our action entertainer in the theatres,” Hrithik said in a statement. Tiger added, “I feel blessed to have this opportunity to work side by side with Hrithik who has been my hero and idol. Just this opportunity is a victory in itself for me.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 13:47 IST

tags
top news
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
Oct 04, 2019 17:37 IST
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Oct 04, 2019 13:19 IST
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
Oct 04, 2019 17:54 IST
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Oct 04, 2019 14:14 IST
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
Oct 04, 2019 11:01 IST
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Oct 04, 2019 17:48 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collection day 2Bigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateShah Rukh KhanSwachh BharatBSNL Data OfferSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressHina KhanHappy Soha Ali Khan BirthdayNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News