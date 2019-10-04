War success bash: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor celebrate record-breaking opening. See pics

bollywood

Two days after its release, the success of War was celebrated by its cast and crew in Mumbai on Friday. Actors Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor were present at the event, in celebration of the action-thriller’s record-breaking opening day.

War has made Rs 74.7 crore in two days of release. It made a record-breaking Rs 51.6 crore on day one, which also happened to be a national holiday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. War’s phenomenal opening day figures make it the biggest Bollywood debut of all time, the biggest debut for stars Hrithik and Tiger, and also the biggest Bollywood debut of 2019.

Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff at the War success party ( Varinder Chawla )

Hrithik and Tiger, who’ve deliberately been kept apart during the film’s publicity tour, keeping with their film’s story, glared at each other as they took to the stage at YRF studios. But a second later, they were hugging it out. Both Hrithik and Tiger wore casuals, while Vaani Kapoor wore a beige dress.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff at the War success party. ( Varinder Chawla )

The film tells the story of two Indian spies -- one a mentor to the other -- who are pitted against each other in a high-stakes chase across the globe. War received mixed reviews from critics, who praised its scale, but criticised its thin plot. Hrithik and Tiger both received praise for their athleticism and presence.

This is the fifth time a Hrithik Roshan-starrer has broken the opening day box office record. Previously, Mission Kashmir, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Krrish and Agneepath had broken records, according to Box Office India.

Hrithik and Tiger thanked fans for turning out in droves to watch the film. “It is an incredible response to our hard work and I’m truly grateful to the audience for loving our film. When we decided to make War, we were clear that we were attempting to do something that has never been done in Indian cinema and we went all out to make it happen. So, it’s hugely validating to see the fantastic response of the people enjoying our action entertainer in the theatres,” Hrithik said in a statement. Tiger added, “I feel blessed to have this opportunity to work side by side with Hrithik who has been my hero and idol. Just this opportunity is a victory in itself for me.”

