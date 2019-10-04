War box office day 2 collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff film stays on course, picks Rs 74 crores in two days

bollywood

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:29 IST

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War maintained momentum despite seeing a drop on day 2. The film has made Rs 23.10 crore nett, taking the total tally to Rs 74.70 crores nett

Sharing the second-day collections of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “War Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr. Total: Rs 74.70 cr. Tamil + Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr. Total: Rs 3 cr. Total: Rs 77.70 cr. India biz. War should gather momentum on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun], thus packing a superb total in its *extended* weekend.”

#War#Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr. Total: ₹ 74.70 cr.#Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 3 cr.

Total: ₹ 77.70 cr#India biz.

⭐️ #War should gather momentum on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun], thus packing a superb total in its *extended* weekend. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 4, 2019

#War is super-strong on Day 2 [working day], after the national holiday on Day 1 [#GandhiJayanti]... Collecting ₹ 20 cr+ on a working day - which happens to be Day 2 in this case - is a rarity... An achievement, since most biggies don’t score ₹ 20 cr on Day 1. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 4, 2019

According to a report in Boxofficeindia, the film saw a dip of 55-60%, reportedly a normal drop post a national holiday (Oct 2). It adds that Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger too saw a similar drop, in 2012, and went from Rs 31 crores (day 1) to Rs 14 crores (day 2).

The report predicts that the film will see a major drop on Friday, before picking up pace on Saturday and Sunday, crucial days for it to be declared a hit. It also said that the five-day long weekend is a huge plus and it has an “open run” till Diwali, but pre-Diwali days are not always the best for collections.

Also read: After Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim’s grand debut, mom Amrita reveals their embarrassing secret: ‘Extremely messy and untidy’

War opened to spectacular numbers -- at Rs 51.6 crores, it became the biggest opener of all time, ranking just behind Avengers: Endgame and Baahubali 2. It also became the highest Hindi language opening film and beating Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan by almost Rs 1 crore. This is also Hrithik and Tiger’s biggest opening films. Hrithik and Anand’s previous film, Bang Bang, opened to Rs 27 crore, while Tiger’s Baaghi 2 debuted with Rs 25 crore.

#War sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥, despite...

⭐️ Competition posed by #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy in South

⭐️ Multiple #Bengali films released simultaneously in #Bengal due to festive period

⭐️ #Hollywood biggie #Joker taking away a chunk of screens/shows at major metros — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2019

Tweeting the figures, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: “#War creates H-I-S-T-O-R-Y... Sets new benchmarks for #Hindi films... Big holiday [#GandhiJayanti] + unprecedented hype results in mind boggling *Day 1* total... Crosses the previous best - #ThugsOfHindostan - by a margin, despite lower screen count.” War has had to face stiff competition in India -- in South, it has had to compete with Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy while, a multiple Bengali language films were released in West Bengal, during Durga Puja period.

War, a Siddharth Anand directorial, has been appreciated for its top-notch action sequences, which did not hamper its prospects despite a predictable storyline. The film pits Hrithik and Tiger against each other, where both play commandos. While Hrithik goes rogue, Tiger is assigned with the job of neutralising him. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor as its female lead.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 09:03 IST