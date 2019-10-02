After Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim’s grand debut, mom Amrita reveals their embarrassing secret: ‘Extremely messy and untidy’

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan’s kids, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan, have made a grand debut on a magazine cover. The siblings have also spoken about their relationship with each other, and their parents.

“The relationship we (Sara and I) share is just perfect – we rarely fight and that’s perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it’s over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot,” Ibrahim said in the Hello! magazine spread.

Their mother, Amrita Singh, described Sara as “a very God-loving child (who) has immense respect for every belief. She is also an extremely disciplined girl, be it her work or her mind and body, I see the effort she puts in every day to keep the balance and that’s really commendable.”

Sara made her acting debut in 2018, with the disaster drama Kedarnath. She followed it up with a supporting role in Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh. Sara will next appear in a Love Aaj Kal follow-up directed by Imtiaz Ali, and a Coolie No 1 reboot starring Varun Dhawan.

Ibrahim, meanwhile, has stayed away from the media so far. Speaking about his physical resemblance to dad Saif, he noted, “There are scenarios where people – whether it’s an old relative, my mother or a family friend – tell me, ‘Oh my god, you’re just like him (Saif) and he does that too!’ I guess maybe we are similar but I wouldn’t know that... But regardless, he is special to me. He is also my guide when it comes to man-to-man conversations.”

Amrita added, “Ibrahim is the ‘old soul’ in our home. He’s kind and gentle and has the most sorted mind. He’s gifted with the ability to face the harshest truth with a brave smile and a strong will to overcome any shortcomings. But, the one problem I have with them is that they are both extremely messy and untidy!”

Saif and Amrita were married from 1991 to 2004. Saif married actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2009, and has one child, Taimur, with her.

Speaking about her father’s second marriage, Sara said, “When my father just got married to Kareena, I remember going to the locker with my mother and taking out jewellery and saying which jhumkas should I wear? She called Abu and Sandeep and said, “Saif is getting married and I want Sara to have the most beautiful lehenga.”

