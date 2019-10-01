e-paper
Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan stun on magazine cover, Priyanka Chopra gives credit to ‘genes’. See pic

Saif Ali Khan’s kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have featured together on the cover of a magazine for the first time.

bollywood Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan seems to be catching up with sister and actor Sara Ali Khan as the two siblings share the frame on the cover of Hello! magazine. Sara shared two pictures from their magazine photoshoot on Instagram with the caption, “Yo Bro.”

Both the Khan siblings are seen twinning in traditional black costumes with a touch of quirkiness in colourful glitter. While Sara sizzles in a net sari with a quirky one-sleeved blouse and gothic makeup, Ibrahim is in a black bandhgala with colourful patterns and a shimmery bottoms. Another photo shared by the magazine shows Sara and Ibrahim in colourful attires by Abu-Sandeep.

 

View this post on Instagram

Yo Bro 👭🌈🍭 @hellomagindia

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

Actor Priyanka Chopra was one of the first ones to react to the picture and wrote, “Damn dem genes!!!!” The post got more than 6 lakh likes within an hour and was praised by several of her fans. A fan wrote, “Oh my gawwwdddd.” Another fan wrote, “One of the bst pic prince and princess.” A fan even took a dig at Sara’s quirky fashion sense and commented while mentioning her Simmba co-star, “Ranveer ne pura bigaad diya.” A fan pointed out Ibrahim’s resemblance with Saif’s younger self and wrote, “Ibrahim looks more like saif ali khan than saif himself.”

Also read: War box office prediction: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film may open at massive Rs 45 cr, earns Rs 25 cr in advance sales

Sara had earlier revealed Ibrahim’s future aspirations to become an actor. She had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I think Ibrahim definitely does want to be an actor. We talk about films and I do know that being an actor is what he dreams of. But I have also often told him that having a dream and living it are two different things. There is a lot of hard work because it’s not just glitz and glamour and I think he is aware of that. If he puts his heart and soul into something, he can do it. I have seen him do plays and all before and I think he has a lot of conviction and a lot of talent. But to be totally honest with you, I am his sister and I will have some bias.”

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 17:40 IST

