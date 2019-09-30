e-paper
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan hit the gym together, Sunny Leone glams up for an ad. See pics

Several Bollywood celebrities including Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Leone and Kajol were spotted in Mumbai recently.

bollywood Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sara Ali Khan, Sunny Leone and Shahid Kapoor with kids Misha and Zain spotted in Mumbai.
         

Most of the Bollywood celebrities kicked off their week on a busy note. Some carried on with their fitness routines while some took time out for their families or caught up with industry friends. Actor Shahid Kapoor finally took out some time from his busy schedule to take his kids on an outing. The Kabir Singh actor was spotted with daughter Misha and son Zain at a restaurant in Khar. While he held Zain in his left arm, Misha walked beside him, holding his hand. The actor was spotted at the gym in the morning.

Shahid Kapoor at the gym (left) and with kids Misha and Zain at a food joint.

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Alia Khan took time out to catch up over a gym session. They were seen leaving the same gym. The two wrapped up the shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel several weeks ago but continue to visit each other at airports or film sets.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan at the gym.

A host of celebrities were caught in work mode. Actor Sunny Leone was seen in a shimmery red gown with a thigh high slit during an ad shoot in Bandra. Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu are currently busy with the promotions of their sports biopic Saand Ki Aankh and were spotted promoting their film.

While Taapsee was seen in a floral crop top and matching skirt, Bhumi was in a white shirt and wraparound skirt. The two were seen laughing and posing for the camera.

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar promote Saand Ki Aankh.
Sunny Leone spotted during an ad shoot.
Akshay Kumar spotted in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was spotted during his regular workout session and posed for pictures with a few fans. He is currently busy working on his father David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake. Among others spotted in the city was Parineeti Chopra who visited the old Dharma office in Khar. She has just returned from the London schedule of The Girl on the Train and also has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Bhuj: The Pride of India in her kitty.

 

Parineeti Chopra at old Dharma office.

Kajol returned from her solo vacation and was clicked at the Mumbai airport. Karisma Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari were also seen at the airport.

Ileana D’Cruz, Tara Sutaria, Kajol and Karisma Kapoor spotted in Mumbai.
Daisy Shah and Esha Gupta with the team of their film, Tipsy.

Esha Gupta and Daisy Shah’s upcoming film Tipsy went on floors with a ‘mahurat’ event on Monday. It is being directed by Deepak Tijori and also stars Kainaat Arora, Alankrita Sahai and Nazia Hussain.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 20:09 IST

