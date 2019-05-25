Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim and Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav share a hug at airport. Watch video

Actor Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav and actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim met each other at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. While Aarav was seen with his mother and author Twinkle Khanna, Ibrahim was seen all by himself.

The boys shared a hug at the airport and Ibrahim also gave Twinkle a hug before they went their separate ways. Their interaction was caught on camera by the paparazzi.

Both Ibrahim and Aarav are among the hot favourite star kids who are expected to join Bollywood soon. Their fathers, Saif and Akshay have worked together in Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi and more recently, Tashan, which also starred Saif’s wife and Ibrahim’s step-mother, Kareena Kapoor.

Aarav Bhatia with Twinkle Khanna; Ibrahim Ali Khan at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

However, Akshay recently said in an interview to Hindustan Times that Aarav is too young still to think about Bollywood. “He is just a 16-year-old kid, who is enjoying his life. There’s no need to discuss his career right now and put pressure on him. I feel that [kids feeling pressure] will happen only if the parents – in a way – put some kind of burden. I am very clear that whether my kids want to become a painter, doctor or open a restaurant, I am fine. My dad never put any pressure on me. He was like, ‘if you’re interested in sports and karate; and want to be like Bruce Lee, go for it. But become at least half a Bruce Lee (laughs).’ Aaj wahi cheez kaam aayi na mere,” he said.

Saif’s daughter and actor Sara Ali Khan recently said in an interview that Ibrahim does want to be an actor. Talking about rumours of Ibrahim joining the film industry, Sara had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I think Ibrahim definitely does want to be an actor. We talk about films and I do know that being an actor is what he dreams of. But I have also often told him that having a dream and living it are two different things. There is a lot of hard work because it’s not just glitz and glamour and I think he is aware of that. If he puts his heart and soul into something, he can do it. I have seen him do plays and all before and I think he has a lot of conviction and a lot of talent. But to be totally honest with you, I am his sister and I will have some bias.” There were also reports recently that Saif might produce a film for Ibrahim.

