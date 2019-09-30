Kareena Kapoor brings back her radio show as Saif Ali Khan, Sania Mirza pay a visit. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:45 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor is bringing back the second season of her radio show, Ishq FM’s What Women Want. Pictures from the shoot of first episode have arrived online and they show Kareena with an unexpected guest, her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena is seen in a blue denim top and denim acid washed pants. Saif is seen in a black T-shirt and blue jeans. The two posed together next to the show’s logo and even held a heart shaped cushion. “Saif to say, it’s gonna be a fab episode,” read the caption shared by the FM’s official Instagram page.

Kareena was joined by another guest on the show, tennis star Sania Mirza. She was seen in a blue lace dress for the show.

Last year on the show, Saif asked Kareena through a call about how he could keep his wife happy post their child’s birth. Kareena said, “It’s really very cheeky of you Saifu to be asking this on national radio but either ways I shall answer it. I think a husband should just be there for a wife. Baby means a lot of extra responsibilities and by sharing them, wife will automatically get happy. As for attention, plan a nice date for her to some romantic location without the baby and then see the magic. And if the wife says that she wants to spend time with the baby then don’t feel bad. It doesn’t mean she loves you any less. It just means for some time, her perspective has changed. Anyway, hoping for a nice romantic date from you soon, Saifu.”

Kareena Kapoor at the shoot location for What Women Want.

Kareena recently wrapped up her dance reality show Dance India Dance. The season finale was attended by Priyanka Chopra who promoted her film The Sky Is Pink on the show.

Kareena will soon be seen in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She also has a special role in Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium. The will shoot across Punjab in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar, besides nearby towns and villages.

The actor will begin shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan in November. The film is an adaptation of Forrest Gump, Robert Zemeckis’ multiple Oscar-winning film which released in 1994 and starred Tom Hanks with Robin Wright.

Kareena and Aamir will be reuniting on the big screen after films like Talaash and 3 Idiots. Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film will release on Christmas 2020.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 16:45 IST