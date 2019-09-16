Sara Ali Khan’s graduation video with proud parents Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh resurfaces. Watch here

bollywood

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 14:01 IST

A video of actor Sara Ali Khan’s high school graduation is doing the rounds online. The video shows the future Bollywood actor, dressed in ceremonial robes, receiving her graduation certificate from Nita Ambani and Aamir Khan.

Her parents, actors Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh can be seen in the audience, waving at her. Sara can be seen beaming as her name is called, and as she walks up to the stage to collect her certificate. Sara attended the Dhirubhai Ambani International School before pursuing higher studies in the US. Saif and Amrita had split by then.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, and then followed it up with Simmba, has been open about struggling with her weight. She recently shared a before and after picture on Instagram, which came with a funny caption. “Throwback to when I couldn’t be thrown back #beautyinblack,” she’d written alongside the picture, which currently has over two million ‘likes’.

Speaking about her parents’ decision to separate, Sara had said in an interview, “I was a kid, who understood that her mother and father were happier that way. I can’t change how they are when they’re together. But you must know the option. I could have been brought up in an extremely unhappy, unstable and toxic household.”

Sara is currently making headlines for her rumoured relationship with actor Kartik Aaryan. The two will appear together for the first time in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming Love Aaj Kal follow-up.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 14:01 IST