Kolkata resident misses graduation ceremony as B1 visa rejected; Reddit users flag ‘one mistake’: ‘Should have…’
A Kolkata resident wanted to attend a graduation ceremony in Atlanta for an online course, but found their B1 visa rejected.
A person applying for a B1 visa, from Kolkata, to attend their graduation ceremony, shared their experience. The individual's visa was rejected and Reddit users were quick to point out the ‘one mistake’ that likely led to this rejection.
The post was shared on the US Visa Scheduling subreddit, where the user listed the questions posed to them, before their visa application was rejected. The person wished to attend the graduation ceremony for an online course at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Here's how the interview went.
B1 visa application interview details
The applicant shared they were asked some general questions like why they were traveling to the US. “I will be travelling to attend my online masters of science graduation ceremony at Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta and plan to do sight seeing around the city,” the applicant replied.
The individual also shared that they planned to stay ‘around’ Atlanta for two weeks, and noted they had no family in the US.
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“So, you will travel to attend graduation ceremony, but the VISA says Business Professionals. You have misused the VISA application, hence you're rejected,” the interviewing officer said, as per the Reddit post.
HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this post.
Reddit users point out what applicant should have done
Many Reddit users pointed out what the applicant should have done in this situation. “B1 is not the right visa for attending graduation ceremony. You should have just applied for B2 and talked about tourism/sightseeing,” one stated.
Another clearly noted that with the immigration crackdown under the Donald Trump administration, the reason for the applicant's travel and their choice to apply for a B1/B2 put them in a grey area. “Attending your own graduation in US on B1/B2 is neither tourist nor business intention. Sorry with this administration, it puts you in a gray area,” they wrote.
While the original poster conveyed that many from their college from the same program got their visa in this process, one person noted that it might have just been luck. “Just consider them getting lucky- under usual circumstances, it is very difficult to get a visa on this pretext. And who knows, they may have posed tourism as the main reason for going and not their graduation,” they wrote.
Overall, the comments suggested that the applicant should have stated that tourism was their main purpose, and they could have attended the graduation ceremony as well, while in the US. One person noted “Yours is not even a tourism trip fully for that matter of fact, you primarily talked about your graduation which is neither tourism nor business nor something that the VO may have considered important keeping in mind the need of your physical presence there. Sorry you had to go through this, but even reapplying won't work here I feel.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More