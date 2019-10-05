e-paper
War box office collection day 4: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer crosses Rs 100 cr, makes less than Thugs of Hindostan

War box office: Siddharth Anand’s film, starring Hrithik Roshan,Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor collected Rs 96 crore in Hindi version and Rs 4 crore in other languages.

bollywood Updated: Oct 05, 2019 14:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
War box office: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film has crossed Rs 100 crore in India.
War box office: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film has crossed Rs 100 crore in India.
         

War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India. It collected Rs 96 crore in Hindi and Rs 4.15 crore in other languages.

Sharing the total collections of the week, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “War Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr. Total: Rs 96 cr. Tamil + Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr. Total: Rs 4.15 cr. Total: Rs 100.15 cr India biz.”

 

The film, however, couldn’t beat the three-day figures of Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, which collected Rs 105 crore in three days.

War is the fifth YRF film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in three days. Taran added, “#War benchmarks...Fifth YRF film to cross ₹ 100 cr in 3 days, after Dhoom3, Sultan, TZH and TOH. Highest grossing *first 3 days* for #HrithikRoshan, #TigerShroff and director #SiddharthAnand. India biz.”

 

He also predicted a profitable weekend for the film, which is expected to gain during the Durga Puja and Dussehra holiday. “War continues its dream run... Day 3 [Fri] - a working day and coming after two days of big biz - shows no signs of weakening or slowing down... Now it’s up to the two days of weekend - Sat and Sun - to add to a solid *extended* weekend total,” he tweeted.

 

Reacting to the success of the film, director Siddharth Anand said in a statement, “For all of us what matters most is that our film is receiving universal love and appreciation. It is one of the rarest of moments where kids, youth, families, older age segments are all loving a film and endorsing it incredibly positively. We are deeply thankful and humbled. We have made War with a lot of passion, belief and love and it’s fantastic to see audiences enjoying themselves to the fullest in the theatres. Our film is a big screen experience and we hope we entertain people across the length and breadth of our country in the days to come.”The high-octane film also stars Vaani Kapoor.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 14:34 IST

