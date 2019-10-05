War box office collection day 4: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film collects Rs 95 cr, to cross Rs 100 cr today

bollywood

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:27 IST

War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, is all set to cross the Rs 100 cross mark at the box office on Saturday. The film, which opened at a record-breaking Rs 51.60 crore has collected around Rs 95 crore in three days.

According to a report in Boxofficeindia, the film collected around Rs 21 crore on its third day. It is expected to show immense growth during the extended weekend which includes a Dussehra holiday on Tuesday.

Hrithik and Tiger have collaborated for the first time and, following the hype surrounding the film, the makers have added 200 screens for War.

#War#Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr. Total: ₹ 74.70 cr.#Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 3 cr.

Total: ₹ 77.70 cr#India biz.

⭐️ #War should gather momentum on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun], thus packing a superb total in its *extended* weekend. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 4, 2019

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film was massively aided by a holiday release on Gandhi Jayanti amid positive reviews. War is now the biggest Bollywood opener of all time after beating Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan by almost Rs 1 crore.

Asked if War would have a sequel, director Siddharth said, “It’s too early to talk about it, but I definitely had an idea to convert this into a franchise. We were waiting for the audience reaction to the film. Now, I am feeling that it’s an audience demand more than our desire. We will soon sit together to decide our future course of action.”

Talking about collaborating with Hrithik in War, Tiger said during the success bash on Friday, “I feel War is really special film for me because he is somebody I look up to so, it was easy in a way to relate to my character, because my character looks up to his character in the film as well. It was a genuine feeling for me.”

Also read: Akshay Kumar hailed as ‘true hero’ after rescuing unconscious man on Manish Paul’s show. Watch thrilling video here

With a screen count of 4,000 including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu prints, War is doing well in South India too, despite stiff competition from Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film had opened worldwide at around Rs 82 crore.

Meanwhile, Hollywood film Joker is also performing well at the box office. The film reportedly collected around Rs 4.25 on Friday, taking its total collections to an approximate Rs 13.75 crore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 08:53 IST