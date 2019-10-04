e-paper
Akshay Kumar rescues unconscious man on Maniesh Paul’s show, hailed as ‘true hero’. Watch thrilling video here

Actor Akshay Kumar leapt to the rescue of a crew member who fell unconscious on the sets of Maniesh Paul’s new show. Watch the video here. Viewer discretion advised.

bollywood Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Akshay Kumar in a screengrab from the video.
Akshay Kumar in a screengrab from the video.
         

Actor Akshay Kumar jumped to the rescue of a crew member who fainted on the sets of Maniesh Paul’s new show, Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul. In a video shared on social media, the actor can be seen leaping to help the crew member, who fell unconscious on a harness.

The little over one-minute video shows cast member Ali Asgar and the crew member, both being lowered on harnesses. We see the man on Ali’s left go limp, and fall backwards. The harness doesn’t let him fall. Ali is the first to realise that something is wrong, and sticks out his leg to prevent the crew member from hurting himself on the ground. Ali then turns to assist him as best he could while being harnessed. By then, other crew members realise that something is wrong and rush to the centre of the stage, with Akshay leading the pack.

 

 

He hoists himself up on the platform and commands a crew member to rest the unconscious man’s body on his lap. Akshay then issues commands as the man is eased off the platform.

His actions were widely appreciated by fans. “True hero,” one person wrote in the comments section. “This guy is really amazing one of the best actors and philanthropist in the film industry,” wrote another.

Akshay has made a name for himself for performing his own stunts on movies. He also hosted the reality show Fear Factor – Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2008, and is a vocal advocate for training girls for self-defence. He will next be seen in the ensemble comedy Housefull 4. Akshay will return as an action hero with next year’s Sooryavanshi.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 16:08 IST

