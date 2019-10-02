Sooryavanshi: Singham, Simmba pitch in as Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn to shoot with Akshay Kumar

bollywood

Actors Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will come together for a final act in Rohit Shetty’s actioner, Sooryavanshi. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ranveer and Ajay are set to join the film’s sets in Hyderabad.

Quoting a source, the report said: “It will be a grand finale with Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi teaming up to fight a larger-than-life situation. Rohit and his writers have been working on the climax for months and have finally cracked a scenario which does justice to the three super cops.”

The source further said that it would be an extended cameo for Ranveer and Ajay, who will be seen in their Simmba and Singham avatars respectively. The action-packed scenes will be full of ’maardhaad, drama and humour’, a typical characteristic of a Rohit Shetty film.

Sooryavanshi went on floors earlier this year in Mumbai. Post that, the film’s crew shot in Bangkok and later in Hyderabad, where the large chunk of the film was shot. The Mumbai Mirror report adds that Rohit is back in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City for a 20-day shooting schedule to can the final parts of the cop drama. The film will see Akshay play a character named Veer Sooryavanshi. Post the Hyderabad shoot, there will be a brief shoot in Goa and later a song to be shot abroad. It will be picturised on Akshay and Katrina. Incidentally, Akshay and Katrina are working together after nine years; they last worked together in Tees Maar Khan (2010).

With Sooryavanshi, Rohit is adding a third hero to his cop universe. Rohit first tasted success with Bajirao Singham in Singham (2011) and returned with its sequel, Singham Returns in 2014. Subsequently, Rohit introduced a new character and new story in his cop universe, Simmba, which was played by Ranveer Singh. If Singham was a remake of hit Tamil film, Singam, Simmba was an adaptation of hit Telugu film, Temper. In December last year, he introduced the third character in his cop series, Sooryavanshi.

