Deepika Padukone shares school report cards, Ranveer Singh agrees she ‘must learn to follow instructions’

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:07 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone took a trip down memory lane and went back to her school days. She shared multiple pictures of her report cards with notes her teachers had left for her.

One note read, ‘Deepika is very talkative in class’ and even her husband Ranveer Singh agreed to the teacher’s remark. “Trouble maker!,” he commented on her post. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana too responded to the post with ‘nerd’ and heart emojis. Director Homi Adjania noticed how the teacher had left no note for term 2. “Great that you bunked Term II,” he commented on the post.

A second report card read that ‘Deepika must learn to follow instructions’. Ranveer commented, “Yes , teacher . I agree.” A third and final note read, ‘Deepika tends to day dream’. Ranveer wrote, “Head in the clouds,” with several cloud and hearts emojis.

Ranveer and Deepika recently attended the IIFA Awards in Mumbai together. While Ranveer won the Best Actor Award for playing Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, Deepika won the Best Actress (in the last 20 years award) for her film Chennai Express.

Ranveer later shared a romantic black and white photograph of the couple taken at the event. In the image, posted on Instagram Stories, Ranveer was seen whispering something in Deepika’s ear as they smile.

Ranveer is currently busy with a film that traces the journey of India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer plays the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. It also stars Deepika as Kapil’s wife, Romi.

The cast also includes Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree. It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and will release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

