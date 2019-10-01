e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Deepika Padukone shares school report cards, Ranveer Singh agrees she ‘must learn to follow instructions’

Deepika Padukone has shared pictures of her school report with notes left by her teachers. Ranveer Singh left comments on all the posts.

bollywood Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone’s teachers had interesting remarks about her.
Deepika Padukone’s teachers had interesting remarks about her.
         

Actor Deepika Padukone took a trip down memory lane and went back to her school days. She shared multiple pictures of her report cards with notes her teachers had left for her.

One note read, ‘Deepika is very talkative in class’ and even her husband Ranveer Singh agreed to the teacher’s remark. “Trouble maker!,” he commented on her post. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana too responded to the post with ‘nerd’ and heart emojis. Director Homi Adjania noticed how the teacher had left no note for term 2. “Great that you bunked Term II,” he commented on the post.

 

 

 

A second report card read that ‘Deepika must learn to follow instructions’. Ranveer commented, “Yes , teacher . I agree.” A third and final note read, ‘Deepika tends to day dream’. Ranveer wrote, “Head in the clouds,” with several cloud and hearts emojis.

Ranveer and Deepika recently attended the IIFA Awards in Mumbai together. While Ranveer won the Best Actor Award for playing Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, Deepika won the Best Actress (in the last 20 years award) for her film Chennai Express.

 

Ranveer later shared a romantic black and white photograph of the couple taken at the event. In the image, posted on Instagram Stories, Ranveer was seen whispering something in Deepika’s ear as they smile.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor on Mira Rajput: ‘She married so young, had 2 kids when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself’

Ranveer is currently busy with a film that traces the journey of India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer plays the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. It also stars Deepika as Kapil’s wife, Romi.

The cast also includes Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree. It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and will release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 09:07 IST

tags
top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News